Nesselrodt, WVU Tech baseball adjusting to changes

By his own admission, Lawrence Nesselrodt is not a technologically savvy man.
But when the fears of the novel coronavirus not only forced the cancellation of spring sports but also placed unprecedented restrictions on everyday life, even Nesselrodt knew it was time to get on the bandwagon.
“I looked at my assistant coach Scott Considine and told him we need some kind of service where we can reach these guys,” the WVU Tech head baseball coach said.
Nesselrodt hasn’t reached technical wizard status just yet, but he can now navigate a Zoom conference like it’s nobody’s business.
The pandemic has changed everyone’s lives, but like coaches at all levels, Nesselrodt has been able to interact with his team. It’s certainly not customary for someone whose career is approaching four decades, but he’ll take it.
The conferences have been used for several ideas, from collecting uniforms and equipment to trying to get players potentially lined up with summer leagues that have not already canceled their seasons.
“Having those conversations has been essential,” Nesselrodt said. “Seeing their faces is better than just making a phone call.”
Nesselrodt was also faced with changes in the way he has to approach recruiting. With literally nothing going on, there have been no chances for him to watch a potential Golden Bear in action.
“I can look at a radar gun or a stopwatch reading, but there is no substitute for a watching a guy play the game,” Nesselrodt said. “Those intangibles are what makes baseball such a great game. It’s not just about a guy being big, fast or strong. How does he handle himself late in the game with the tying run at the plate, as pitchers and fielders?”
Another thing that has had to be addressed is the fate of the team’s senior class. When all spring sports were canceled because of the pandemic, the NAIA announced that spring athletes will not be charged a season of competition, and that any full-time 2020 athlete will be granted two additional semesters of eligibility.
That left seniors all over the country with a decision to make. They could either come back and take another stab at their senior season, or move on as planned.
Nesselrodt had nine seniors on his roster when sports were grounded in March. Four of them have decided to return, four will not be coming back and the last is in a holding pattern.
Middle infielder Doug Pollock, outfielder Josh Ramirez, first baseman Bob Funk and infielder Pat Burke will be here in 2021. The four who chose not to return are all West Virginia natives, including Reed McNeer, a left-handed pitcher from James Monroe.
“He’s a great athlete, a really great person. As hard a worker as you can imagine,” Nesselrodt said. “He came off Tommy John surgery two years ago and never really regained his form. He played for Steve and Nick Newberry in a great program. He will be sorely missed. He was he first left-hander out of the bullpen and a potential midweek starter.”
Trey Dalton is a Chapmanville graduate who started for the Tigers in their Class AA championship loss to Bridgeport in 2015.
“He made some outstanding starts for us,” Nesselrodt said. “Depending on the matchup, we could call on either (McNeer or Dalton) on the weekend to fill some gaps in the middle innings. He was a great leader.”
Michael Rotenberry also came from a big-game background, pitching for PikeView against Bridgeport in the 2016 title game. Nesselrodt knew Rotenberry had that kind of mentality when he called on his freshman to start an elimination game in the River States Conference tournament in 2017.
“We had some debates in the dugout about, ‘Coach, you’re giving the ball to a freshman in the biggest game of the year?’” Nesselrodt said. “I said, ‘Michael, you were born for this.’”
Rotenberry is not done with baseball, however. He plans on pursuing a master’s degree and will play one year at whichever school he attends.
Rotenberry held Midway to six hits and one run over eight innings in a 3-1 win.
Kurt Latocha, a catcher from Clay-Battelle High School in Morgantown, is a three-time winner of the baseball Champions of Character Award, given annually by the NAIA in every sport. He also was a three-year team captain.
“It’s a little bit like Derek Jeter using up his eligibility,” Nesselrodt said. “(Assistant coach) Joe Goddard has been able to work with him the last three years. He was an exceptional catcher and continued to get better by having the opportunity to work with Joe.”
The lone undecided is outfielder Corey Lewis. The Washington High School alumnus was looking forward to this year after missing all but one inning of 2019. He was hit in the eye with a 98 mile-per-hour fastball in his first at-bat of the season and did not play again.
“You talk about the grace of God. It did not break a bone,” Nesselrodt said. “But he did have swelling behind his eye and it was going to take a while just for him to be safe.”
Lewis got off to a torrid start before the season was canceled. He scored 19 runs in 19 games and hit .412 with five triples, three doubles, three home runs and 13 runs batted in.
The reason he has not decided on his status for next season is because he has a chance at playing professionally, Nesselrodt said. But with the Major League Baseball draft being reduced to five rounds and the status of Minor League Baseball in high doubt, Lewis is keeping his options open.
Despite the unsettled present and unpredictable future of sports, Nesselrodt is confident of the future. Many of the players who will be upperclassmen in 2021 have been playing since they were freshmen when the program went through a youth movement in 2018.
“I think we have a great group and can be a championship contender again,” Nesselrodt said.
