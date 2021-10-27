Neal has the respect of his teammates

The Marshall football team has a policy for its practices and games — nobody is allowed to put their hands on their hips and show that they are tired.
It is left up to the team to police themselves on this policy, and the chief enforcer is linebacker Eli Neal. When someone breaks the rule, all Neal needs to say is that person’s name and they know they are caught.
To have that level of stroke on a football team, you have to be respected and Neal is certainly that among his Marshall teammates and coaches. The Memphis, Tenn., native was solid for MU in a reserve role the previous two seasons, but has come on strong as a leader on and off the field for the Thundering Herd in Charles Huff’s first season as head coach in Huntington.
“I think Eli has done a phenomenal job of that and it has kind of evolved,” Huff said during his Tuesday press conference. “I learned a long time ago that when your best players are your best leaders is when you have your best leadership. It’s very difficult for a guy to lead if he is not ‘making plays’ because our age group that we deal with is more of the here and the now. So Eli has done a very good job of both.
“Creating leadership traits — what are those? Being on time, being consistent, being consistent on and off the field, having a consistent message. You can’t say ‘no hands on hips’ and then they turn around and you’ve got your hands on your hips — so he’s done a really good job of creating those habits. He has also done a good job of creating habits that people can follow. First one in the weight room, being on time, working hard, playing through injury, playing through tiredness, all of those things.”
In addition to being the Herd’s chief enforcer of the hands on hips policy, Neal — listed at 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds for his third season in green and white — has been one of Marshall’s best defenders in 2021. He leads the team with 53 total tackles and has a team-high five sacks — placing him among the best in that category in Conference USA. Neal also added an interception to his 2021 resume in the 49-21 win at North Texas two weeks ago.
“(Neal) has also created habits on the field,” Huff said. “He has made multiple plays, he has obviously done a really good job at the linebacker position for us playing consistently. Does he have to get better? Yeah, we all do, but he has done those things. So what he has done, in my opinion, is he has grown into a leadership role. Last year was a little bit different for him. We had some older guys who have moved on now who kind of had that role, so it’s something he has kind of grown into. I’m super proud of the kid for the way he has grown into (that role). A lot of times you try to ‘make leaders’ - you can’t do that. They’ve got to grow into leadership roles then you have to help usher them into the bigger roles, and I think Eli had done a phenomenal job of that thus far.”
l l l
While Marshall was on its off week last week, Huff hit the road to do some recruiting. He was not on the trail looking for future members of the Thundering Herd, however. Huff was making the rounds to make connections with former Marshall players.
Huff shared a photo on social media last week of himself with former MU star Vinny Curry hanging out at Madison Square Garden for an NBA game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
“I’m not going to lie, I know very little about basketball,” Huff said. “My wife, on the other hand, (is) a savant. I know very little. I know that you get two points if you shoot it inside the arch and three if you shoot it outside the arch.
“Vinny, on the other hand, is a Knicks fanatic. He may trump Spike Lee. He knew everybody on the court, he knew what plays they’re running. Phenomenal.”
The purpose of the trip, according to Huff, was not fundraising. Instead, Huff wants to get guys like Curry back involved with Marshall football in other ways.
“For me, this was an opportunity for us to go recruit them,” Huff said. “Go spend a little time in their environment. Spend a little time doing what they like to do. Spend a little time getting to know them outside of, ‘Hey I know you played for Marshall, can you help us?’ So that was the goal of the trip.”
Curry, currently a member of the New York Jets who will miss the entire 2021 season after complications from a rare blood disorder and removal of his spleen, is not the only former standout for the Thundering Herd on Huff’s radar. Rakeem Cato, an ex-MU quarterback who led Marshall to the 2014 Conference USA title and whose name is all over the school’s record book, will be at Saturday’s home game against Florida International, Huff said.
“Obviously Vinny lives up in that area so we were able to go and spend a little time — he taught me about basketball, he explained a little bit to me about his medical situation and how blessed he is,” Huff said. “He explained to me a little bit about his time here at Marshall, which helped me kind of understand how things have changed and how things have stayed the same with the players here at Marshall. So for me it was an opportunity to recruit our alumni.”