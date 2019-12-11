Neal Brown expecting big improvements this offseason

morgantown — If experience is the best teacher is correct, and considering that the proverb has been around since the times of Julius Caesar you can assume it is time proven, then Neal Brown is in a strong position to move West Virginia’s football program forward off the 5-7 record compiled in his first season.
See, Neal Brown has been there before.
In 2015, Brown took on his first head coaching job at Troy in Alabama and went through a similar experience as he did at WVU.
During that maiden run, he won 4 and lost 8, not far off from the 5-7 record he compiled in replacing Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia.
From there, he had to put things together and the next season made a huge jump from 4-8 to 10-3 with a bowl victory over Ohio University and added three more 10-win seasons before leaping into a Power 5 job.
Knowing that, it makes sense to pay attention when he speaks about the way he plans to move forward at WVU.
“A 5-7 record is not good enough,” Brown said when he recapped the season last week. “That doesn’t meet the standard here. I’m well aware of that. But we were only favored in two of the 12 games. And I was pleased with how we finished the season. I’m excited about the future. I’m excited about where we’re going.”
The next step, Brown seems to know, must be as big a one as his Troy team took from that first to second season when it went from four to 10 wins.
In speaking to his team, he set forth a lofty goal.
Improvement wasn’t enough.
“It’s a huge off-season for us, both from recruiting and development aspects. I told the team last Monday, we have to be focused on being one of the most improved teams in the country next year,” he said.
That means what?
One might assume it means to go to nine or 10 victories, not merely to qualify for a bowl game.
It has to mean to be up there in the chase for the Big 12 title.
The trick is to set the bar high, but not too high. To expect to move past Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State in one off-season, to expect to win the Big 12 or get to the college playoffs – well, experience teaches us that is just fool’s gold so early in a rebuilding project.
But to be able to get in the mix, just as Iowa State and Texas have done in their rebuilding programs, that clearly is within reach.
You saw how Baylor approached the same challenge, one step at a time – not necessarily baby steps, but with an eye on the prize and always moving forward, never stepping back, that really is the formula.
You do it by identifying weaknesses and attacking them. Brown plans to take a multi-faceted approach.
“The key area of improvement offensively is run-game production,” Brown said. “If we want to make strides offensively, we’ve got to be able to run the ball better.”
This is hardly revealing a secret. WVU ranked 129th out of 130 teams rushing the ball this season.
Put another way, if they never ran the ball they would have fallen only one place.
To improve the running game, they must improve its weakest element, which was run blocking, which will be hard to do for they lose both starting tackles and didn’t get their backups much experience last year.
“There’s a recruiting piece and development piece. We have to get stronger on the interior part of the offensive line,” Brown said. “Some of that is youth and time will solve that. Some of it’s technique. There’s a strength component, and pad-level component, an explosive component. We’ve got to get better at that. That’s why the off season is so critical.”
One might expect an influx of offensive linemen through transfer while they welcome with open arms the injured Josh Sills back after missing most of last year with shoulder surgery, should he decide he needs another year of college ball to prepare for a shot at the NFL.
“Defensively, we’ve got to increase our takeaways,” Brown said. “Those are the two biggest statistical pieces we need to see improvement in.”
WVU was 101st with just 14 takeaways, which is an unacceptable stat for a coach who had more than double that figure at Troy.
Having lost both starting cornerbacks along with some experienced safeties, look for them to scour the transfer portal for ball hawks on the defensive side while looking into ways to get their coaching methods across to try and double that takeaway figure.
The first step forward comes in a little more than a week when the early signing period, which has become the major recruiting day, arrives and WVU welcomes the heart of its recruiting class.
But Brown admits he will hold some scholarships open for late recruits and transfers to fill in the gaps.
