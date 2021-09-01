Navy game big for Huff, Simmons

When Marshall visits Navy on Saturday for its 2021 season opener, it will feature the debuts and homecomings for two important members of the Thundering Herd football program.
The first of those two is new MU head coach Charles Huff, a native of Denton, Md., about an hour away from Navy’s campus in Annapolis. Huff has spent many years on the sidelines at both the professional and collegiate levels, but Saturday’s game marks his debut as a head coach at any level.
Huff, who played his college ball at Hampton before going into coaching in 2005, said it will be nice to be able to play in front of a group of friends and family in an area near where he grew up, but that is far from his focus going into his Thundering Herd debut against the Midshipmen.
“There’s about seven or eight other schools that I would rather play in that area just based on the complexity of what Navy does,” Huff said. “But it’s an opportunity for me to go back to where I grew up, an area where I have recruited for a very long time. I have a lot of friends and family in that area and obviously a lot of people pulling for the Herd, but none of those people can make any plays, tackles or catches.
“It’s definitely an opportunity to start off where I started, if that makes sense. So I’m excited about that, but ultimately like I told the guys, it’s not about me. It’s about the 125 guys that are going to be pulling together to try to get this done.”
Saturday will be the first time Huff has been to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium when Navy is playing, but far from his first time visiting the stadium. He said he has been there many times while recruiting when the Maryland high school football state championship games were played in Annapolis.
“Obviously the tradition is phenomenal. It’s one of the areas you want to check off on your list as far as where you want to play a game or what type of environment you want to be in. This is right up there at the top. I think our guys should, one, be thankful to have the opportunity to take part in such a historic tradition at a historic stadium, but at the end of the day, like I tell my guys, it’s practice with 40- or 50,000 people is what it is.”
Huff will not be the only Maryland native making his Marshall debut on Saturday against the Midshipmen. Shane Simmons, a 6-foot-4, 246 pound defensive end who transferred to Marshall this offseason after five years at Penn State, is a Laurel, Md., native and listed as one of the Thundering Herd’s starters against Navy.
Simmons was a five-star recruit coming out of high school according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, but battled injuries throughout most of his career with the Nittany Lions. He originally planned to be done with football following the 2020 season, but with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to all players he reversed course and landed in Huntington where a familiar face was the new head coach.
“Shane is one of those guys who has come in and done a really good job of buying in to Marshall,” Huff said. “Sometimes when you get transfers they come in and put on the uniform, but they’re still wearing the colors of where they came from — by their attitude, by their actions. Shane’s the total opposite of that. Shane is a young man that I recruited out of DeMatha High School when I was at Penn State. I developed a really good relationship with his family. He had an opportunity where his career ended at Penn State and thought about moving on into the world, but he found he still loved the game and wanted to take another shot at it. It fit for us. We had some openings and he brings a lot of depth to our d-line.”
Marshall’s defensive line is perhaps the deepest position for the Herd going into the 2021 season, and Huff said Simmons is an important piece to that depth.
“The one thing I think he really brings to our d-line is he has a really extensive knowledge of the game,” Huff said of Simmons. “He understands pass pro(tection), he understands guard pull, he understands down blocks, he understands formation recognition. He’s able to help our other guys — who have a really good knowledge of that as well — continue to do that. I talked to him the other day, I think he’s got like 50 people coming to the game. They’re fired up, and I’m fired up for him as well as the rest of the guys on our defensive front.”