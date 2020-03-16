NAIA officially cancels spring sports

The decision everyone hoped against but knew was coming has been made.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday that all spring sports have been canceled for the remainder of the academic year. The organization released a statement on its website.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
That recommendation was changed to gatherings of 10 or fewer people soon after the NAIA released its statement.
No eligibility will be lost because of the decision, the NAIA stated.
"In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent."
The River States Conference, of which WVU Tech is a member, announced Thursday that spring sports would be postponed through at least March 31.
Sports affected at WVU Tech are baseball, softball, men's golf and men's and women's track and field.
WVU Tech officials are not commenting beyond the NAIA's statement at this time.
