While leaving open the opportunity for conferences to compete, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted Tuesday to postpone the national championships for most fall sports until spring 2021.
The decision affects cross country, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball. A decision on the football national championship will be made during the council's meeting on Friday.
“Given the fast-paced and constantly-changing nature of the current environment, the COP recognized that the likelihood of safely completing the fall sports season has decreased significantly,” Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP chair and University of St. Francis president, said in a release. “This decision allows conferences to consider the regional impact of COVID-19 when determining the appropriate time for regular season competition.”
Conferences still have the option to conduct their regular seasons in the fall, if they choose. Prior to Tuesday's vote, 51 NAIA schools had already opted to postpone fall competition until spring 2021.
NAIA announced last month that practice for all fall sports can begin on Aug. 15. The first date games will be allowed to be played would be Sept. 5 for all sports except football, which would open on Sept. 12.
On Monday, WVU Tech released its guidelines on starting fall sports. All student-athletes would be required to be tested and screened and have their temperatures checked 72 hours before their first practice, then retest within seven days of their first game.
After Tuesday's announcement, WVU Tech Athletic Director Kenny Howell said he "will know more tomorrow, but it will have some bearing on our back-to-play plan."
The NAIA canceled all spring sports in March after the coronavirus pandemic and based on social distancing restrictions. All spring sport student-athletes were given two extra semesters of eligibility to use, if they chose to do so.
