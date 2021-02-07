N.C. State assistant Barrier has ties to Beckley

The North Carolina State women’s basketball team joined elite company on Monday when it beat No. 1 Louisville to knock the Cardinals from their perch as the nation’s only undefeated team.
Coupled with a win over then-No. 1 South Carolina in December, the Wolfpack became the third team in the last 20 years to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season. Maryland did it in the 2005-2006 season, then Stanford did it two seasons later. Both the Terrapins and Cardinal played for the NCAA championship in those respective seasons.
There was a Beckley connection to N.C. State’s accomplishment.
The graduate manager on the staff is Lexie Barrier. She is the daughter of David Kidd, a former player at Woodrow Wilson and part of the Kidd family that is well known in Beckley basketball circles.
Barrier never actually lived in Beckley. She went to Ironton High School in Ohio, where she was a four-star recruit who went on to a stellar four-year career at James Madison.
“I lived in Huntington, West Virginia, for a while. But I was always in Beckley with my family in the summertime up until the point where I really couldn’t anymore because of school and stuff like that,” Barrier said in a recent phone interview. “For the majority of my life I was always with my grandmother or my uncles every single summer for a decent amount of time. So I’m very familiar with Beckley. It was a big part of me growing up, even if I didn’t necessarily live there. I have a lot of family roots there.”
Barrier’s athletic bloodlines have been well evident. She left Ironton as the school’s all-time leading scorer and was the All-Ohio District III Co-Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 and District 13 Coaches Poll Co-Player of the Year in 2015.
She started her career as a guard at JMU in the 2016-2017 season and was named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie Team. Barrier broke the starting lineup that season before starting all 34 games her sophomore year, the first of two seasons in which she earned second-team all-conference honors.
She scored her 1,000th career point against Maryland as a senior and wound up starting all 92 games she played over her final three seasons. She averaged 9.7 points and 3.4 rebounds for her career.
Barrier knew her time in basketball would not be complete once her playing days were finished. She wanted to be a coach and was given the support she needed even as a player at JMU.
“They all knew I wanted to get into coaching so I would be in the office a lot. (Head) coach (Sean) O’Regan and Coach Lang (Ashley Langford) would let me watch film with them. The whole experience prepared me to step into the coaching experience, so I’m very thankful for that.”
The coaches recommended to Barrier that she get involved in the “So You Want To Be A Coach” program. She took their advice, submitted a personal statement and was selected to attend, although Covid-19 took a little of the luster off the usual experience.
“Once I got in there, we were supposed to go to New Orleans and be involved in the Final Four and a few conferences. Unfortunately, Covid affected our class,” Barrier said. “They still did a lot of stuff online. We had some online talks and Zoom calls to still get acclimated into the program and to see what everything was about. I was grateful for that experience even though it didn’t go as planned. It still helped me understand what I was getting myself into. It even got me some connections.”
Connections, as Barrier has already discovered, are paramount to success at the college coaching level. That’s what helped land Barrier her first coaching spot at N.C. State — current Wolfpack associate head coach Lindsay Edmonds was a JMU assistant with O’Regan before O’Regan was elevated to head coach.
“They’ve known each other for a while, and being that my name was on the ‘So You Want To Be A Coach’ program, I think they saw the JMU connection. There was kind of a reach out and a question asked about that, so they kind of connected me to them,” Barrier said. “I just went through a little application process and interview process. Basically I got the position and I was very grateful for that. Just having that small connection of schools opened the door for me to get in somewhere.”
Barrier’s duties at N.C. State are far reaching. She is involved in practices and workouts, mainly with the guards, but she also takes care of a lot of things away from the court.
“I’m responsible for a certain amount of mailouts. I do educational mailouts,” she said. “I help out with looking up information on recruits, typing up practice plans for players. Being an extra communication line between the players. There’s a lot of other little stuff that I might do that I might not even think of, so it just kind of depends day by day. Mainly I’m just involved in workouts and little office stuff like that, getting my feet in the water a little bit, learning the ropes.”
Barrier wants coaching to take her to the greatest heights possible. And she takes seriously her role as a Black female in the profession.
“I know as a player I looked up to coaches. There has been a lot of coaches who have made a huge impact on my life in all types of ways,” she said. “That was a big reason I wanted to go into coaching, because I know how much my coaches helped me get on in life and helped me in things that I didn’t even think that they would be able to help me with. I want to be able to do that for girls, too. Of all ages, whether that’s young or old. I do think of myself as an inspiration, so I try to hold myself accountable for a lot of things I do because I want to be able to lead the way and be a role model for other girls out there.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber