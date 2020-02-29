morgantown — Welcome to opening day in the West Virginia basketball season.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m. at the Coliseum. It’s a special day, they retire Rod Thorn’s No. 44 jersey at halftime.
What’s that, you say?
What about 28 games already played?
Call them preseason games.
The eight-game winning streak to open the season, the recent road troubles, all the free throws that went clank and passes that missed their mark?
They were just getting the Mountaineers ready for what’s ahead, because you can’t change what’s past.
Yeah, WVU has lost five of its last six games, but real basketball is March basketball.
It’s when you play the conference tournament. It’s when Madness occurs.
It’s one and done and play for your life – and for those of you thinking WVU’s recent woes might keep them out of the NCAA Tournament, well that’s not what Bob Huggins is telling his team.
“Basically, what I told them is we’re 16th in the NET. From every account I can see we’re a 5 seed and that’s a long, long way from not making the tournament. Everybody is like it’s the end of the world. But it’s not the end of the world. Sure, we need to win, but you always need to win.
“I think with who we are playing we are going to continue to move up in the NET, but we have to do our job and win games.”
In the end, that’s what it always will come down to. During a season, you have your ups and downs and the fans get more shaken by the downs and more lifted by the ups than the players do.
But, Huggins stressed, players are people first, not players first.
“The thing that really bothers me is we get people that are fans or whatever and this social media thing is absurd. You don’t know what goes on. They don’t know what goes on with a kid – family situations, health, what happens at school, girlfriends, whatever.
“We had some situations that I don’t blame them for being down … and I’m pretty hard on them for being down. When you have situations within your family – not your basketball family but your real family – that causes you great concern.
“People don’t know that. I said last night on my radio show, you can take all the shots you want at me. I’ve had it before and I’ll have it again and I’ll get even. It is what it is.”
It’s a lot to deal with, especially for the young players and WVU is a young team.
“I don’t think anybody has a grasp of how much these guys have to learn between high school and playing here,” Huggins said. “We get everybody’s best player from high school and the coach there is foolish if he tells his best player to guard the other team’s best player. They don’t do that because they need those guys in the game. They don’t need them in foul trouble.
“Basically they guard the worst player on every team, and that’s good coaching, but when they get here they are asked to guard, which they have never done. Now take a big man, he was only asked to stay under the rim and block or change shots. They can’t do that here.
“It’s a huge adjustment.”
And it isn’t only offense.
“Then you are asking them to go out on the floor and handle the ball a little bit, throw it out there to drag their guy out. There’s a lot to learn,” Huggins said.
Huggins put it this way.
“Think about yourself. Think how you were a snot-nosed freshman coming into school, looking around in awe of everything and wishing you were a junior or senior like the other guys. It’s no different in basketball.
“And then there’s going on the road. Remember the vast majority of our team is new guys. You think they have played in the places we have played in? They never have.
“Deuce McBride has because they went to the state tournament so he played in front of 14,000 or whatever, but once, twice.
“That’s not doing it on a game by game basis.
“That’s why I thought going to Cleveland in front of 18,000 against a ranked Ohio State team would really help us.
“The reality was it wasn’t like playing on the road because that crowd was split, maybe half and half, maybe a leaning a little bit toward us, but it wasn’t like playing on the road where everyone is against you.”
But now there’s three games left in the regular season, beginning with an Oklahoma team that is 17-11 and 7-8 in the Big 12, tied with WVU.
