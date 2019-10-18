morgantown — A day after West Virginia took its first step forward with the recruitment of five-star freshman recruit Oscar Tshiebwe when he was named the Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year, the Mountaineer program received a second boost when they were picked to finish fifth in the conference.
While coach Bob Huggins will hardly be satisfied finishing fifth in the league, the poll shows that the addition of Tshiebwe and a strong recruiting class to join sophomore Derek Culver shows they feel that this year will be no repeat of last season’s struggle.
Huggins’ Mountaineers set a school record for losses in a 15-21 season while gong 4-14 during the conference regular season, but offered hope late in the season after a number of personnel moves were made that led to winning five of their last nine games. That included an upset of No. 7 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament.
The Red Raiders would go on to become national runner-up to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.
Almost by reflex, the league’s coaches selected Kansas to win the regular season championship although the Jayhawks are the subject of an NCAA investigation and are looking at potential severe penalties.
Last season, Kansas failed to win the Big 12 title when it finished third, but the Jayhawks have won 11 of the 21 Big 12 titles since the league was formed.
Culver was named honorable mention all-conference in the vote by the league’s coaches.
