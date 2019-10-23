2020 Mountaineer football schedule released

morgantown — While West Virginia’s football team is trying to find a way to earn a bowl bid in this first year of the coach Neal Brown era, they have given their fans a whole lot to look forward to next year, announcing the 2020 football schedule.
The schedule features seven home games, an opening game against Florida State University in Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the return of Maryland to the schedule and a trip to Morgantown by Oklahoma.
Again, there are two Power 5 non-conference games, the match up wth Florida State and Maryland, while the other non-conference affair is the Sept. 12 home opener against Eastern Kentucky.
“Once again, West Virginia will have one of the most competitive football schedules in the country in 2020 as it features 11 Power 5 opponents,” said Shane Lyons, athletic director. “Three home games in September and two each in October and November work out nicely for our fans to plan, and 2020 is our year to host five Big 12 games at Milan Puskar Stadium.”
The season opens with the FSU meeting in Atlanta. West Virginia has had no success facing the Seminoles, having lost all three meetings. Each was played in the Gator Bowl when former WVU coach Bobby Bowden ran FSU.
WVU and Maryland have met 52 times over the years with the Mountaineers winning 28, losing 22 with two ties. They last played on September 26, 2015, wth WVU winning 45-6.
The Mountaineers have dominated the series in the most recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings.
West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference home dates are Kansas State (Sept. 26/Homecoming), TCU (Oct. 10), Kansas (Oct. 24), Oklahoma (Nov. 7/Mountaineer Week) and Baylor (Nov. 21).
Road conference games are Texas Tech (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 17), Oklahoma State (Nov. 14) and Iowa State (Nov. 28).
The Big 12 Football Championship Game is scheduled in 2020 for Saturday, Dec. 5. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium through 2021.
The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.
Date Opponent
Sat. Sept. 5 vs. Florida State
Sat. Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky
Sat. Sept. 19 Maryland
Sat. Sept. 26 Kansas State *+
Sat. Oct. 3 at Texas Tech *
Sat. Oct. 10 TCU *
Sat. Oct. 17 at Texas *
Sat. Oct. 24 Kansas *
Sat. Oct. 31 OPEN
Sat. Nov. 7 Oklahoma *^
Sat. Nov. 14 at Oklahoma State *
Sat. Nov. 21 Baylor *
Sat. Nov. 28 at Iowa State *
# Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Georgia
* Big 12 Conference Game
+ Homecoming
^ Mountaineer Week
All times TBA