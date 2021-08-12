Mollette back for one last ride

huntington — In what figures to be a season of change for the Marshall University football program, Alex Mollette is the model of consistency.
The 2021 season will be Mollette’s sixth with Marshall and fifth as a starter — he redshirted as a true freshman in 2016, received a medical redshirt in 2018 and like all college football players was granted an extra season of eligibility following the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic season last fall.
Mollette, however, was not 100 percent certain he would take advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA. The Georgia native wasn’t just one of the Thundering Herd’s best offensive linemen, he was among the best in the country last season — especially in pass protection. Ultimately, however, he did decide to return to Huntington and now the sixth-year senior is ready for one last ride with Marshall in 2021.
“I always think of it as I’m living on borrowed time,” Mollette said. “I got an opportunity — a blessing — to come back for a sixth year and to be able to start for five years now. I’m living on borrowed time and it’s awesome. I’m not taking it for granted at all. I could be doing anything right now, but I get to play football and play football with my friends. That’s the best thing about it.”
Marshall’s offensive line was statistically among the best in the country last season, but suffered departures as standout tackle Josh Ball was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and All-American guard Cain Madden transferred to Notre Dame. Those losses sting, for sure, but Mollette leads a still-solid group of returning linemen. In 2020, Mollette — who primarily played in the guard spot opposite Madden — was the only offensive lineman in the country to play more than 400 total snaps and not allow any pressures on the quarterback according to PFF. Mollette gave up zero sacks along with zero quarterback pressures and was only beaten by defenders four times in 308 pass blocking snaps last season.
As good as Mollette and the Herd offensive line was last season, Marshall’s 2020 season still ended on a sour note with three consecutive losses to derail a 7-0 record and dreams of the program’s second Conference USA championship. The sting of the way the season ended played a part in Mollette coming back to Huntington. Now he’s ready to use that hurt he felt to get better for his final season of college football.
“What happened last year just happened,” Mollette said. “There’s no excuse for it, it just is what it is. This year, I can’t see the future but I hope the future is good. I think we’ll be a solid football team if we do the right thing and take the right approaches. If we do the right things during camp, we have a really good chance but as you saw last year you can be on top of the world and in a second everything falls apart. I think that was an important lesson for us to learn last year. I thought last year was going to be my last year, and that really hurt to see, but I got a blessing to come back and I hope the future is bright.”
One reason for Mollette’s bright outlook for the future at Marshall is new strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford, who came to MU along with the wholesale changes brought to the program by first-year head coach Charles Huff. Ashford is an intense guy, but he gets results. Mollette and his offensive line teammates have been able to slim down while maintaining strength under Ashword’s watch.
Mollette put it simply — the big boys stopped being quite so big and liked what they saw when looking in the mirror, so it was easy to buy in to what Ashford was selling.
“I think the main reason a lot of linemen fell in love with conditioning is because a lot of fat guys got not so fat,” Mollette said. “They lost a lot of body fat percentage, and that was a big focus in the spring and the summer. A lot of guys were able to see differences in their body. It’s not like you’re going to be able to see your six-pack, but you’re going to see your body transform from having a big ol’ gut and it gets smaller. A lot of guys fell in love with that process because BA made us understand that if you follow his plan it’s going to work. Guys saw it immediately.”