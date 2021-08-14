Mixed reviews after Thundering Herd's first scrimmage

huntington — There are high expectations placed on Marshall football for the upcoming season, and with one week of preseason camp under the Thundering Herd’s belt an apt description of where MU is would be to call it a work in progress.
Marshall got on the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday for its first scrimmage of the summer and its first opportunity to tackle with pads on, and first-year head coach Charles Huff did not like everything he saw from the Herd.
“We got an opportunity today to kind of play real football,” Huff said following Saturday’s scrimmage session in Huntington. “It’s the first time we’ve tackled all camp, and we have a long way to go. We don’t have enough guys right now that fully understand the standard to play consistently. It’s hot, and they get more than one rep — they get three or four reps in a row — and they go haywire. The good thing is we’ve got some time between now and time to play to bring those guys along, but the bad thing is we really don’t have a lot of time.
“We’ve got to find a way as coaches, older players, leaders to kind of pull these guys along. You can’t go into this thing with a handful of guys who know what the expectation is.
“That’s where we’re at on both sides of the ball. We’ve got to do a better job during the week of putting these guys into the situations they were in today to try to get them to understand that you’ve got to go back to the basics.”
The basics, Huff said, are things like assignments and little details — where your eyes are, what’s the call, what’s the next play and technique. Another basic the Thundering Herd needs to work on, Huff said, is avoiding penalties. There were too many flags on the offense and defense for his liking in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“Way too many penalties on both sides of the ball, and those things can get you beat,” Huff said. “You’re going to give the other team 75, 80, 100 yards (in penalties) it’s going to be hard to win. I don’t care if you’re the (St. Louis Rams) Greatest Show on Turf back in the 90s, you’ve got no shot.”
It wasn’t all subpar for Marshall on Saturday in the new coach’s eyes, however.
Huff said he saw some play from the offensive line that he liked as he and the coaching staff move some players around to see what they are capable of at different positions up front.
Huff also praised redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells, a Charleston native and former standout at George Washington High, and the progress he has made adapting to a much faster tempo for the offense this season under returning MU offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. Ditto that for quarterback Cam Fancher, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound true freshman left-hander who came to Marshall as a three-star recruit out of Ohio according to 247Sports and saw the first live action of his collegiate career in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“I really thought Grant managed the tempo early in the scrimmage, which was really good, then Cam Fancher got in and did some really good things,” Huff said. “It was the first time (Fancher) has really been in the fire outside of practice where things are more controlled, so I was impressed with those guys.”
Wells landed the job of Marshall’s starting quarterback prior to last season and outperformed even the most optimistic of expectations placed on him. He was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year and landed a spot on the All-Conference USA first team — the only freshman quarterback in league history to achieve that honor.
Now, with his first offseason as the established starter behind him, Wells said it just feels good to be back on the field and preparing for another season of Thundering Herd football, but there is still much work to do for himself and the rest of the Marshall offense to adapt to the fast-pace tempo expected of them in 2021.
“It felt good to finally play football for the first time since spring,” Wells said. “Finally getting into the mentality to play football, get tackled, get into the situations we really can’t practice out there — the tempo and everything like that. It felt good.
“The tempo that we’re expected to play at this year, it’s nothing like what we’ve played at before. On the good side, we’re playing a lot faster, we’re lining up faster, we’re getting signals faster. To see that finally in a game situation, it really opened our eyes to how fast the offense is going to play.”
The Thundering Herd goes back to the grind of the preseason camp schedule next week. The routine, according to Huff, will be to practice all week with eyes on another Saturday scrimmage to get used to a similar routine when the regular season begins Sept. 4 with Marshall’s trip to take on Navy in Annapolis, Md.