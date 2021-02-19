The WVU Tech men’s soccer team’s start to the spring semester is getting an earlier start than expected.
The Golden Bears will visit Marshall on Sunday for a 1 p.m. exhibition. The Thundering Herd was picked to win the Conference USA regular season championship in a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches.
Tech played most of its regular season in the fall, but the River States Conference elected to hold its championships in the spring. The Golden Bears (7-1) still have two regular season games scheduled — against Indiana Southeast on March 27 and Ohio Christian on April 1. Both games will be played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The RSC Tournament will run April 8-17.
The women’s team (5-4-2) added three nonconference spring games to play before its tournament (April 1-10). Tech will play at Warren Wilson on March 6, Shawnee State on March 11 and at Mount Vernon Nazerene on March 20.
l l l
The WVU Tech women’s basketball team’s game against Potomac State set for Thursday has been rescheduled because of the threat of winter weather.
The teams will meet today at 5:30 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. A limited number of fans will be permitted. Tickets can be purchased online at beckleyconventioncenter.com or at the Convention Center the day of the game.
It will also be Senior Night for the Golden Bears.
Tech (8-8) will start play in the River States Conference Tournament on Monday. The Golden Bears drew the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 11 Carlow for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
If they win, they will host No. 9 Midway in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
l l l
The softball team is scheduled to begin the season Saturday with a doubleheader at Milligan University starting at 1 p.m. The Golden Bears will then cross the border into Georgia to take on Reinhardt on Sunday. The doubleheader will start at 1 p.m.
The baseball team was supposed to start the season Feb. 13 against St. Andrews. Thus far, nothing has worked in the team’s favor. A total of five doubleheaders have been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.
The Golden Bears will try to get things started Wednesday with a doubleheader against Pikeville at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. First pitch is set for noon.
The men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams will run in the RSC Tournament Saturday in Logan, Ohio. The day will begin at 11 a.m.
Email: gfauber@
register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber