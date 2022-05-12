MEC Tournament: UC opens with shellacking of Notre Dame College

Colt Webb threw a seven-inning complete game and the University of Charleston scored eight runs in the fifth on its way to a 12-0 win over Notre Dame College in the first game of the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Webb (7-2) allowed six hits while striking out six and walking one. He threw 99 pitches, 73 for strikes.
Braxton Boddorf was 3-for-5 with four runs batted in, and Pete Costigan drove in three runs on a 2-for-3 day. The Golden Eagles had 13 hits on the afternoon.
Notre Dame starter Austin Mora (4-8) was tagged for eight hits and four earned runs over four innings.
UC (34-15) will play Fairmont State Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Frostburg State 6, Glenville State 5
A pair of bunt plays in the bottom of the ninth inning helped Frostburg State complete a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over Glenville State.
Frostburg scored two runs in the eighth to get to with 5-4.
In the ninth, the Bobcats had runners on the corners when Ben Wiedan bunted to bring in Chase O'Dell from third base with the tying run. Pinch-runner Aronne Dutton then moved to third after a bunt by Danny Estrada. The throw to third got away and Dutton scored to complete the comeback.
MEC Pitcher of the Year Adam Riggleman gave up four earned runs and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings but stood to be the winner before the Frostburg rally. He struck out 10 and walked one.
Jose Rodriguez (0-4) was charged with both ninth-inning runs.
Calen Kampes and Zach Morris had two hits apiece for the Bobcats (33-15).
Ethan Kiple homered twice and drove in three runs for Glenville (31-16), which will face Notre Dame College in an elimination game Friday at noon.
Concord 12, Fairmont State 2, 8 innings
In the final game of the evening, Concord got a two-run homer from Anthony Stehlin in the first inning and never looked back in a 12-2 win over Fairmont State.
Andrew Neff (9-4) went the distance, striking out nine and walking two over eight innings. He held the Falcons (27-21) to six hits and one run was unearned.
The Mountain Lions (32-17) will play Frostburg State Friday at 7 p.m.