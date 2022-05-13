MEC roundup: Concord, UC, Glenville all win

Concord took control early with a seven-run third inning and defeated Frostburg State 10-4 Friday on the second day of the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Anthony Stehlin was 4-for-4, including his second home run of the tournament. Zack Saryeldin drove in three runs for the Mountain Lions (33-17-1), who had 14 hits.
Starter Eddie Blake (7-4) went seven innings and allowed four earned runs and 11 hits.
Ben Vok (2-3) lasted two innings and surrendered five earned runs and six hits for Frostburg (33-16).
Concord will play the University of Charleston Saturday at noon. The winner advances to Sunday's championship starting at 1 p.m.
Charleston 9, Fairmont State 3
Ethan Soderna pitched seven shutout innings to lead the University of Charleston to a 9-3 win over Fairmont State.
Soderna (9-1) scattered eight hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
Drew Klasener doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Andre Martinez also had two RBIs for the Golden Eagles (35-15). Pete Costigan was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles.
Logan Smith (4-3) took the loss for Fairmont (27-22), which was eliminated. He allowed four earned runs and eight hits over 8 2/3 innings.
Noah Canterbury had four of the Falcons' 10 hits and drove in two runs.
Glenville State 9, Notre Dame College 5
Glenville State broke a 4-4 tie with a five-run sixth and eliminated Notre Dame College with a 9-5 victory.
Austin Corn (6-3) tossed 5 1/3 innings of relief to get the win. He allowed six hits but held NDC to one run.
Trevon Smith drove in three runs and was one of four batters with two hits for the Pioneers (32-16). They will face Frostburg in an elimination game Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The winner will play the Concord-UC loser at 7 p.m.
Jesse Clark (5-3) was tagged for all five runs in the sixth to take the loss.
Ben Ross and Alec Medoza both had three hits for the Falcons (26-26).