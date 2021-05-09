MEC baseball tournament field set

Concord defeated Glenville State 10-9 in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday to clinch the final spot in the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament.
The tournament will run Thursday through Sunday at the only home it has ever known — Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
West Virginia State won the South Division championship via tiebreaker over two-time defending league champion Charleston and will get the tournament started Thursday against Alderson Broaddus, the third seed from the North Division. First pitch is set for noon.
Concord, the South third seed, and North No. 1 Wheeling will meet at 3:30 p.m. South No. 2 Charleston will then take on North No. 2 West Liberty at 7 p.m.
The tournament will follow the same time schedule Friday and Saturday. The championship game will be played Sunday at 1 p.m., with the if-necessary game following at 4:30 p.m.
