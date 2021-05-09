MEC baseball tournament field set

Chris Jackson/The Register-HeraldConcord's Anthony Stehlin (12) tags out Shepherd's Christian Hamel (18) during their Mountain East Conference tournament game May 10, 2019. Stehlin's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Mountain Lions to a 10-9 victory over Glenville State in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday to clinch the final spot in the MEC Tournament, which will run Thursday through Saturday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.