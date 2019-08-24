McKoy poised for big season

morgantown — Could it really have been the summer of 2016 when word first began filtering through the West Virginia football camp that the Mountaineers had a player coming in who had that special something coaches look for?
He was a running back from Lexington, N.C. — known as “the barbecue capital of the world” — and a product of North Davidson High, which — this year — proved it doesn’t only turn out football players as it also produced Nia Franklin, this year’s Miss America.
Kennedy McKoy had a prep career that screamed out to coaches big time: 2,061 rushing yards with 27 touchdowns in a single season and 5,331 career rushing yards. He even managed to find time in his senior season to catch 43 passes for 683 yards and seven touchdowns.
Dana Holgorsen had built himself a good team, one that would win 10 games in 2016, and this was a freshman who could add something to the field immediately.
McKoy was tossed into the fire with a team that had a 1,000-yard rusher in Justin Crawford and a one-time prep phenom in Rushel Shell, but McKoy somehow played in all 13 games and gained 472 yards while averaging 6.5 yards a carry. This included a 127-yard performance against Kansas and McKoy missed a second 100-yard game as a freshman by a single yard against Texas Tech.
In his sophomore season, West Virginia’s record slid to 7-6. However, McKoy’s numbers rose. He gained 596 rushing yards — second on the team — while scoring 7 touchdowns.
Then last year, in a season dominated by the passing game and in a season where he had to share his role with Martell Pettaway and Leddie Brown, McKoy became the leading rusher with 802 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 224 yards.
One might say he has inched forward in his collegiate career, but that may change this year as coach Neal Brown has fallen in love with what he has seen from McKoy through spring and summer drills.
“He’s gotten stronger over the past six or seven months,” said Brown in his camp-closing press conference. “He gets vertical really well, gets his shoulders going north and south quickly. There’s a toughness about him I like.”
Brown then added something that may give fans a look inside his head as to how he’s thinking this year.
“If McKoy stays healthy, he’s sitting on a big year,” Brown said. “You can sense that.”
This is what it all had been building toward, all that grooming to polish those high school skills and develop them for a big senior season.
That McKoy will almost certainly be No. 1 in a backfield that is fast, powerful and athletic, one with Pettaway and Brown and Alec Sinkfield, all of whom are also slated for a large amount of playing time. This kind of talent gives Brown the ability to run his offense much as a pitcher with four good pitches works a batter: taking advantage of what is working for him and picking on the weaknesses of the opponent.
The idea is to feature each back’s best qualities by using them situationally and, more important, by incorporating them into the passing game as well as the running game. This is something that wasn’t necessary last year with Gary Jennings Jr., David Sills V and Marcus Simms.
“I’ve seen in this offense that they want the running back to be more incorporated in the passing game,” McKoy said. “There’s a lot more route-running from the running backs in this offense. I think it suits me. I like to catch a ball, and I think I’ve got good hands.”
How many will he and his backfield mates catch?
“It’s hard to put a number on it, but you’ll definitely see a lot more catches this year from running backs,” McKoy said.
One way this will be accomplished will be by using Sinkfield as a slot receiver on occasion, which will put two of the four backs on the field at one time. But the centerpiece certainly seems to a mature McKoy, who understands his role.
“I’m taking more of a leadership role this year. It’s kind of my job to get guys going, make sure we’re going fast and keeping guys focused,” McKoy said. “It’s a little bit of a different role for me because I’m more of a keep to myself guy, let my work do the talking ... but sometimes you have to do what you have