McKivitz named Big 12 co-Offensive Lineman of the Year

morgantown — West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz capped a dream senior season by being named co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big 12 while sharing All-Big 12 first team honors with defensive lineman Darius Stills.
McKivitz was co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey, a sophomore.
McKivitz’s honor marked the second consecutive year a Mountaineer left tackle was named Offensive Lineman of the Year as Yodny Cajuste took the award last season. It also marked the fourth consecutive year an Oklahoma player has won or shared the award.
In addition to McKivitz and Stills, the junior out of Fairmont Senior who terrorized quarterbacks and running backs this season, three other Mountaineers were recognized by the conference.
The group included Darius Stills’ brother, Dante, was a second-team offensive lineman and two defensive backs, senior cornerback Keith Washington and senior safety Josh Norwood, which might ease the pain of the broken collarbone that he suffered while making a spectacular interception at Kansas State to end his season prematurely.
Both Stills brothers tied for second in the Big 12 with seven sacks while Darius was fourth in tackles for a loss with 15.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named Offensive Player of the Year while Baylor’s defensive lineman James Lynch was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule, who in three years, took the Bears from the ashes of scandal to the conference championship game against Oklahoma on Saturday was named Coach of the Year.
Newcomer of the Year was won by Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred from Alabama and may wind up in the College Football Playoffs with a victory over Baylor while Alabama misses the big show.
Other award winners were Defensive Freshman of the Year: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU defensive back; Special Teams Player of the Year: Joshua Youngblood, return specialist at Kansas State; Defensive Newcomer of the Year, LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma defensive lineman, and Offensive Freshman of the Year, Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State quarterback.