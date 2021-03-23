MORGANTOWN — When you lose, the changes come quickly.
West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe was first to step up, Tweeting that he was putting his name into the transfer portal like this:
"Forever a Mountaineer! Thank you."
Shortly thereafter Sean McNeil, who almost shot the Mountaineers past Syracuse and into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championships with a 25-point performance, announced that he was going to test the NBA draft while retaining rights to return to college basketball.
"The game of basketball is something I have cherished since I was a little kid. My journey has been unlike any other and has built me into the man I am today. My family, friends, teammates and coaches have supported me every step of the way and I can't thank them enough. I'm just a small town kid from Union, Ky., striving to accomplish a dream.
"Without God, none of this would have been possible. With that having been said, I have decided to enter my name into the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to college basketball next year," McNeil posted.
Overlooked in recruiting out of high school, with his only option being to attend Bellarmine, McNeil went there, stayed a few days and then came home. He eventually enrolled at Sinclair College, a small junior college in Dayton, Ohio, and became one of the nation's top scorers.
Coach Bob Huggins got a call from an Ohio friend who said he ought to look at McNeil, and he signed him to be the shooter he was looking for.
After a tough year of adjustment, McNeil averaged 11.8 points a game shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range and 88.9 percent from the free throw line.
McCabe made his announcement in a heartfelt Tweet filled with emotion.
"Three years ago I was welcomed into the Mountaineer family and the ride has been something I will always hold close to my heart. I'm so grateful to be an alumnus of such a close-knit community as I earn my degree this spring. Through good and bad our fans have stood s and I have so many great relationships because of that. I want to thank Coach Huggins for all he has done for me on and off the court. The entire staff has been instrumental in my development as a player and person.
"Also, I want to thank my teammates who have become lifelong brothers to me. And finally every student-manager who had to get up at 6 a.m. and rebound countless shots, thank you for always being there for me.
"This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but it is a leap of faith I believe I have to take. I will be transferring from West Virginia University and keeping all options open going into this upcoming season. Thank you, Mountaineer Nation. I will always love you."
And with that, the Jordan McCabe era ends at WVU, ends as suddenly and sadly as did his final season, ousted from the NCAAs by Syracuse in the round of 32.
McCabe was a celebrated recruit, a nifty ball handler who showed up as a basketball prodigy in grade school with his dribbling.
In Wisconsin he became a high school sensation and Huggins had visions of him running his offense at the point, and recruited him.
He recruited him hard and brought him to Morgantown, but it just didn't mesh right.
Oh, McCabe was skilled and personable, intelligent and, most of all, dedicated to the sport, to the team, to the school — a spokesman and a leader.
But he didn't have the size and the defensive skills that Huggins really needed. Huggins wanted nothing more than for McCabe to succeed because he saw the same work ethic in the young recruit as he saw in himself, shooting at 6 in the morning and at midnight.
But when Miles "Deuce" McBride came along, he was the point Huggins needed, and that relegated McCabe to coming off the bench either to rest McBride or to let him play the shooting guard role which he probably was more suited for.
All the while, as his playing slipped from his first year to his second to his third, there were no complaints from McCabe, even though his scoring went from 5.8 points per game to 3.1 to 2.2 this year.
He was the perfect team player, accepting coaches' decisions, accepting Huggins' hard coaching style.
Did he want to play? Maybe more than anyone else, but it just didn't work out that he could repeat in this system, under this coach, what he was able to do in his youth.
He had some great moments, the greatest coming in 2019 when he scored 29 points and had 11 assists and six steals while playing 50 minutes of the three-overtime game, all career highs in a 104-96 victory over TCU. He also made five 3s in a game against Iowa State that same year.
But his minutes played slipped from 18.5 his first year to 13.5 his second and 10.9 this year.
Now, with a couple of years of eligibility left, it's time for him to find a place where he can start, a place where he can scratch the itch of finding out just how good he can be.
Next year he will be gone from West Virginia, but not forgotten and, rest assured, as he wrote, he will remember you all as well.
