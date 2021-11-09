McBride has Huff's and Herd's attention

Marshall’s defense has been playing its best football of the season in recent weeks, but the Thundering Herd’s “bend but don’t break” approach will be put to the test this week against UAB.
The Blazers, under head coach Bill Clark, have always been a team more than capable of running the ball, and that’s no different this season with running back DeWayne McBride leading a tough UAB ground attack.
McBride currently ranks fifth in Conference USA at 93 rushing yards per game. On the season, he has 837 rushing yards on 120 carries, averaging seven yards per carry to go with eight touchdowns.
In last week’s 52-38 win against Louisiana Tech in Birmingham, McBride was outstanding with 210 rushing yards on 14 carries and four rushing touchdowns.
First-year Marshall coach Charles Huff, a former running backs coach at Alabama, Mississippi State and Penn State, said his team will have its hands full in trying to stop UAB’s talented running back.
“The guy is real, and I’ve told the defense he’s real,” Huff said of McBride. “He’s really good. He runs with good pad level. He’s got unbelievable body and balance control. He gets hit and he stays on the move.
“(McBride) does not run looking to lay down. He runs looking to move forward, and it’s going to be a challenge for us. We’re going to have to rally to the football. We’re going to have to tackle. We’re not going to be able to just throw a shoulder at this guy or take a lunge at him. The guy is real.”
While Marshall’s defense has played well during the Herd’s current four-game win streak, a look at the statistics paint a better picture of the “bend but don’t break” approach. For the season, Marshall currently ranks last among C-USA teams at stopping the run, allowing an average of 211 yards per game on the ground.
In last week’s 28-13 win at Florida Atlantic, the Owls’ Johnny Ford averaged more than 10 yards per carry with 138 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Florida International did not do much of anything well against Marshall two weeks ago, but in the MU’s game prior to that at North Texas DeAndre Toney ran for 179 yards on 20 carries with two long touchdowns while Ayo Adeyi got 86 yards on 12 carries.
UAB ranks fourth in C-USA at 176 rushing yards per game, but it hasn’t been a one-man show in the Blazers’ backfield. In addition to McBride, two other players — Jermaine Brown and Lucious Stanley — each average more than five yards per carry.
Still, McBridge gets the bulk of the carries for UAB and has been especially dangerous via big plays. In last week’s win, his long run of the day was 43 yards but he also hit for touchdowns of 20 yards, 17 yards, 35 yards and 29 yards.
“Tackling is going to be the biggest factor in the game and [we have to] rally to the ball,” MU senior defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander said. “That’s what we’ve done really well within the last couple of weeks. Last week we weren’t wrapping up as much, but that’s when the tackling started getting better. I feel like if we start off early hitting, tackling and rallying to the ball I think (McBride) have a harder time making these explosive plays.”
Huff, last season’s 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year during his time on the Alabama coaching staff, knows a thing or two about recruiting and in addition to the kind words about McBride’s game also had praise for Clark’s ability to get a player of that caliber on campus in Birmingham.
“I don’t know where they found the guy, but Coach Clark did a great job of recruiting him,” Huff said.
l l l
Speaking of recruiting, Marshall added two new verbal commitments to its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday.
The first came Tuesday morning from Zion Odoms, a 6-foot-4 receiver from Macon, Ga., who also holds a scholarship offer from Liberty. The second commitment arrived on social media not long after Odoms’ announcement when Gabriel Grubbs, a defensive back from Dallas, Texas, posted that he also is committing to Huff and the Herd.
Grubbs, listed at 6-foot-0 and 188 pounds, was originally committed to Air Force but backed off the Falcons recently. He also has offers from Army and Arizona.
The two new commitments brought Marshall’s 2022 class up to 26 verbal pledges. New NCAA rules for the 2022 class allow coaches to take as many as 32 players in this cycle — the usual 25 and up to seven more to replace players who transferred out of programs.