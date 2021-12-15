Marshall’s crop of “super seniors” – players in their sixth seasons with the Thundering Herd thanks in part to the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic – have seen the highs and lows of college football during their time at MU, and on Saturday they will finally play the final game of their college careers against Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl (9:15 p.m. on ESPN).
It is a bittersweet moment for that group, but one they have known would eventually come – even if it took a little longer to get here than for most others.
Offensive lineman Alex Mollette took his official visit to Marshall’s campus the weekend of the Thundering Herd’s 41-31 win against Purdue in September of 2015. He made fast friends with fellow offensive lineman Will Ulmer and for the six years since that visit the two have been near inseparable.
Mollette and Ulmer – roommates for the entirety of their college football careers – became two of the most prolific linemen in the program’s history. Now they get one final week of preparation and one more game before that’s all over.
“I’m trying to savor every moment I get with my brothers,” Mollette said. “I’ve played with a lot of different people, and I’m just trying to enjoy every minute in the locker room and meeting rooms. I’m just trying to make sure I create lifelong memories.
“Leaning on each other, I’d almost call that an understatement. If I didn’t have some of those guys that I came in with to be able to talk to – not even just COVID and coaching changes and all that stuff, but just stuff that happens in life – I don’t know if I would have made it. Those guys mean the world to me. When I say they are my brothers, I really mean it.”
Safety Nazeeh Johnson, a Martinsburg native who played his high school ball across the border in Virginia, came to Marshall as a preferred walk-on in 2016. He redshirted that season, and has been a contributor for the Thundering Herd defense ever since getting on the field as a redshirt freshman in 2017.
Like Mollette and Ulmer, Johnson was around to see the progam at its lowest point in a long time with a 3-9 record in 2016, followed by the highs of bowl wins 2017 and 2018 then losses in the postseason in 2019 and 2020.
Saturday is not just a final chance for this group to prepare and play one more game with their brothers, it’s also a chance to be the group that gets Marshall back in the win column in bowl games.
“I’m just going to go down there and enjoy my teammates because this could be the last team atmosphere I’m around,” Johnson said. “I may never see some of these guys again. We’re all going to go our separate ways and do what we do in life, but one thing I know is they’ll always be brothers of mine, so I’m going to enjoy my time down there.”
Wednesday is the first day current high school seniors can sign letters of intent for college programs, and it is shaping up to be a banner day for MU recruiting.
Marshall and first-year Herd head coach Charles Huff expect a hefty crop of signatures to come in throughout the day – a situation where quantity and quality could result in the top recruiting class in program history.
MU has received 26 verbal commitments as of Tuesday with 23 of those players rated as three-star recruits according to the 247Sports Composite. That gives Marshall the top recruiting class in Conference USA and the No. 50 overall class in the country.
Among the players expected to sign with the Herd on Wednesday are Poca star tight end Toby Payne, quarterback Cole Pennington — the son of MU legend Chad Pennington — and receiver Cam Pedro — the son of former Herd running back Glenn Pedro.
Marshall has also made waves in the transfer market recently. The Herd has not been hit hard by players departing through the NCAA transfer portal and on Saturday landed a commitment from former five-star recruit Khalan Laborn – who played several years at Florida State before being dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules.