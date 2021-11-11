Marshall's run of success a team effort

Marshall has been playing its best football of the 2021 season during a stretch that has included four consecutive wins to set up a three-week stretch to close November that will decide the Thundering Herd’s fate as it relates to the Conference USA championship game.
That starts Saturday when defending C-USA champion UAB, which beat Marshall for the league title last season in Huntington, returns to Joan C. Edwards Stadium (3:30 p.m., broadcast on CBS Sports Network), and to hear first-year MU coach Charles Huff tell it, the Herd’s success in recent weeks has not been due to any particular players or led by big production on one side of the ball.
Marshall has been getting it done as a team, Huff said, and that’s what makes the Herd especially dangerous.
“The last couple weeks, the one consistent thing that we’ve done — and there are things we’ve got to clean up — but we’re playing really good complementary football right now,” Huff said. “Offense, defense, special teams — no side is perfect, but we’re all making plays when we need to make plays.”
The Herd comes into Saturday’s game against the Blazers (6-3, 4-1 C-USA) averaging 497.1 yards per game of total offense — eighth-best in the country. Running back Rasheen Ali leads the country with 17 rushing touchdowns so far this season, and quarterback Grant Wells — a first team All-Conference USA selection last season — hasn’t been perfect but has cut down on turnovers in recent weeks.
UAB coach Bill Clark said his team, which prides itself on defense, has a tall task at hand in stopping the Herd.
“I thought a lot about [Wells] last year as a freshman,” Clark said. “I think you see him mature and doing more things. They are diversified on offense. They do a lot of different things and have a lot of formations, a lot of shifts, a lot of motions. Their running back leads the nation in rushing touchdowns – he reminds you a lot of our guy (DeWayne McBride). They have good speed and dynamic receivers all around. Their tight end played wildcat quarterback against us last year. They’ve got weapons offensively. It’s just a really good team.”
On the defensive side of the ball, MU is tied with Ohio State and Troy for the national lead in team sacks at 34 in nine games. The Herd does rank last among C-USA teams at stopping the run, but leads the league in pass defense. In 126 drives, the Herd is allowing 1.31 points per drive for a stop rate of 78.6 percent — 10th best in the country according to The Athletic.
That was on display in last week’s win at FAU as well. After the Owls scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game, they did not get back into the end zone. Marshall’s defense has been especially good in the red zone in recent weeks, and drives that were ending in touchdowns earlier this season have been stopped for field goals or no points.
“Defensively I thought as the game went on we settled down and got in a groove,” Huff said. “Another week in a row our defense has done a really good job of playing consistent ‘bend, don’t break’ defense. I think it’s unrealistic to think we’re going to go out and every (series) just three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out. What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to be consistent in our red zone defense. It’s really good right now and we’re forcing teams to kick field goals.”
Even the Marshall special teams has been in on the act. The Herd has been dangerous in the kick return game this season and in last week’s win at Florida Atlantic MU’s Jayden Harrison, a Vanderbilt transfer, returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
Harrison didn’t do what he was supposed to do on the play, Huff said, but it worked out in the end.
“Special teams started off with a bang,” Huff said. “I’m not going to lie. The original call was for Jayden Harrison to shut it down so we could see what kind of formation they were going to run to make sure our blocking schemes were consistent. When he took his first two steps I said, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ and three steps later I said, ‘run!’”
l l l
Marshall leads the all-time series against UAB 8-3 and had won five of its last six meetings with the Blazers prior to last season’s C-USA title game loss.
The Herd’s three losses in the series — 2008, 2012 and 2020 — came by a combined 18 points.