Marshall's new AD Christian Spears officially introduced

When Marshall set out to find its next athletic director, administrators and those running the search had a checklist of qualities it was looking for in whoever filled that role at MU.
On Monday, the school announced it had found a man with all of those qualities – Pitt deputy athletic director Christian Spears – and on Friday Spears was introduced to the Marshall community and local media inside the Big Green Room at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington as the 22nd athletic director in school history.
“This is our next chapter of greatness at Marshall and Christian Spears is the next major player to join our team,” MU president Brad Smith said. “We looked for three things in the candidate -- we wanted a transformational change agent, we wanted someone who had the ability to come in and drive forward our academics, our athletics and our administration, and we wanted to make sure they were networked and deeply immersed in the NCAA. When you think about administration, we wanted someone who is a rainmaker. Someone who can create great fan experiences on gameday. Someone who can create great capital campaigns and someone who can generate revenue in creative ways. He's done all of that, and it's exactly what we need.”
Smith introduced Spears to a packed room at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, filled with members of the university community – faculty, administrators, coaches, athletes, donors and media. Spears thanked Smith for the opportunity, as well as thanking his family, the search firm that reached out to him about the job at Marshall as well as the people who helped him along way during his 25-year career in college athletics – especially current Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke.
Spears also had kind words for Jeff O’Malley – a fixture in the MU athletic department for two decades who served as the school’s interim athletic director since last summer. O’Malley was a finalist for the permanent job, but is expected to remain in the athletic department in another role under Spears.
“Jeff did an unbelievable job as our interim,” Spears said. “We’ve seen some of the things that have happened in the time frame that he has been our athletic director. The move to a conference is very difficult, and Jeff has managed that at an extremely high level. I so appreciate his leadership and I so look forward to working with him.”
Spears also took questions from the media, and the topic of the Thundering Herd’s pending move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference was quick to come up. Marshall, which has publicly stated it plans to leave C-USA this summer and sued the conference earlier this week, won a temporary restraining order against C-USA on Thursday in Cabell County to avoid arbitration with the league.
Spears was asked if he was at all concerned by the possibility that Marshall could be forced to remain in Conference USA for the 2022-2023 academic year. He said he was not, and that he expects the matter to be resolved quickly.
“I’m really confident in the direction we have taken as a university,” Spears said. “We’re being advised and provided with great information, and Jeff [O’Malley] has done such a good job keeping Brad [Smith] informed. I know Jeff and Brad have had some meaningful dialogues. I am confident that it is going to get resolved in a very user-friendly way for everyone involved. So I’m not concerned, but if we get to that point [of staying in C-USA] then we’ll dig in, but I do think it is going to be right-sized quickly and effectively by the people who are managing it right now.”
Another topic brought up for Spears was the status of a new baseball facility for the Thundering Herd.
Renderings were unveiled for a new stadium in 2019, but the project has seen delays – first because bids came back well over budget in early 2020 and then due to the pandemic.
Spears said the baseball stadium was one of the first things he and Smith discussed. When he begins in the role of athletic director on March 14, it will be one of the first items on his “to-do” list.
“What they’ve been able to accomplish without a venue is truly amazing,” Spears said of the MU baseball program. “Those student-athletes, that baseball staff, they’re having a good experience. They’re bringing those kids along without a venue. I just have so much respect for what they’ve done there, so each and every day from March 14 on we are going to work to get that stadium figured out.
“We are going to work immediately when I get started to get that. I already had a nice conversation with [Huntington mayor] Steve [Williams] right when I walked in the door. Steve introduced himself and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to get this baseball stadium figured out.’ So you’ve got the mayor and the [school] president who brought it up to me on the first day – and about 75 other people.”