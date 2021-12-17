Marshall went on the road Wednesday looking to extend a three-game win streak, but mistakes and a lack of physical presence doomed the Thundering Herd in a 75-65 loss at rival Ohio.
The Bobcats led by as many as 17 points early in the second half, and while Marshall (7-4) did rally to make things interesting down the stretch, the Herd could not close the gap as OU stretched its lead back out to 10 points by the final buzzer.
MU coach Dan D’Antoni said Ohio challenged his team to be physical, and the Herd failed the test. Making matters worse, Marshall continued to struggle shooting the ball Wednesday – an unusual trait for MU under D’Antoni’s watch.
“They challenged us to be physical and we didn’t respond,” D’Antoni said. “After we’re down 17 and we can’t throw it in the ocean we outplay them the rest of the way. The intensity we can’t let up. We have to get our offense to catch up with our defense. That’s unusual in my reign.”
Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor – two players D’Antoni has pointed to as leaders for this team – combined to make just 8 of 28 shot attempts on Wednesday including a 3 of 13 mark from 3-point range. The two Herd standouts scored a total of 26 points, but it was an inefficient 26 points in the loss.
Slowing down the Taylor and Kinsey was a point of emphasis for the Bobcats, who also benefited from 25 points off 22 Marshall turnovers.
“We talked coming in, the two keys were going to be Taylor and Kinsey, and we talked about transition defense, ball screen defense and rebounding,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. “I think I’d have to look but I think this might be the third team we’ve held them to their lowest point total of the season. Our half-court defense has been really, really good this year.
“We knew they would make a run, which they did. We made enough plays down the stretch and got to the free throw line. Got to the paint, jump-stopped for about 90 percent of the game and got to the foul line, which you know, that was one of our keys today.”
Poor shooting, especially on 3-pointers, and turnovers are not an isolated incident for this Marshall team. In fact, even in the Herd’s recent wins there have been troubles when it comes to hitting shots from distance and keeping possession of the ball. In last week’s win at Eastern Kentucky the Thundering Herd connected on just 5 of 21 attempts on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 22 times.
One way Marshall can improve, D’Antoni said, is by doing more to get to the foul line. The Herd is a decent foul-shooting team, but only attempted 13 free throws on Wednesday compared to 26 for Ohio. That comes down to being more physical and doing more to attack the basket – something MU did not do well in Wednesday’s loss.
“We’ve got to shoot better,” D’Antoni said. “We can’t be out-physicaled. No dunks, no free runs, the ball not moving. We’ve got to make it obvious and get fouled.”
Marshall closes the home portion of its non-conference schedule for the season on Saturday when the Thundering Herd hosts Northern Iowa inside the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington (4 p.m., broadcast on Stadium).
The Panthers (3-5) come into Saturday’s game off a win at home Tuesday against Jackson State. For the season, UNI averages 70.9 points per game while allowing 68.9 points per game.
Saturday’s game will be the second all-time meeting on the hardwood between Marshall and Northern Iowa, with the Panthers topping the Herd 88-80 in Cedar Falls during the 2019-2020 season.