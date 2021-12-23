All too often this season, the Marshall football team watched leads slip away and turn into disappointing losses.
The Thundering Herd couldn’t hold on down the stretch in losses to East Carolina and Appalachian State. MU also led 14-0 against Western Kentucky before starting quarterback Grant Wells was injured and the Hilltoppers rolled to a lopsided win in Huntington.
Marshall’s inability to close out games showed up again in the New Orleans Bowl. The Herd led No. 16 Louisiana 21-16 at the Caesar’s Superdome going into the fourth quarter last Saturday before the Ragin’ Cajuns scored 20 unanswered points to beat Marshall 36-21.
Louisiana didn’t do anything drastically different down the stretch, Marshall coach Charles Huff said after the game, but the Sun Belt Conference champion Ragin’ Cajuns showed their pedigree and what separates championship teams and the also-rans.
“At some point, championship teams learn how to finish – learn how to execute,” Huff said. “[ULL] didn’t do anything drastically different from the first half to second half. You don’t have to when you’re a championship team, you just keep executing the game plan.”
The game appeared to turn in Louisiana’s favor just three plays into the fourth quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns punted away to Marshall, and on the play MU return man Willie Johnson waived for a fair catch. ULL’s Jayrin Wilson ignored the signal and blasted Johnson with a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit. Wilson was ejected from the game, but could be seen receiving praise on the ULL sideline after the illegal hit.
The Marshall sideline was understandably fired up. MU players could be seen barking at the Louisiana bench, but on the field it was all ULL from that point going forward.
The Herd players did not have much to say about the illegal hit’s impact on the game, but Huff again pointed to this particular Marshall team being good, but not good enough with a trophy on the line.
“Obviously, it’s an emotional game and that is their player and [Johnson] got hit really hard,” Huff said. “But championship teams don’t lose their cool. Championship teams lock in. We’ve got some [players who do that], we just don’t have enough. That’s not a knock on any player, we’re just learning how to win.”
l l l
Running back Rasheen Ali technically just finished his third season with Marshall, but by class he was considered a freshman in 2021. As far as freshman season’s go, no running back had a better one than the season Ali just finished and now the Cleveland native has a question to ponder in the offseason.
Should he stay in Huntington for the 2022 season or attempt to make the jump to professional football?
Ali was an All-Conference USA first team selection this season after setting MU freshman records with 1,401 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. He was tied for the national overall and rushing touchdowns lead and put on a show in the New Orleans Bowl loss with 160 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
Prior to the bowl game, Huff said he was not sure if Ali would be back.
“To be honest, Rasheen Ali is going to have some decisions to make here in the near future – whether he returns to school or does he move on to the next phase of his life,” Huff said. “For moving on purposes, he has done his time in college that allows him to move on. I’m not saying he will or won’t but again, you have to kind of prepare for some of those things.”