Marshall, WVU players chosen in NFL draft

Two players each from Marshall and West Virginia were selected on the final day of the NFL Draft.
Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser was taken by the New England Patriots in the fifth round (159th overall), and defensive back Chris Jackson went to the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round (243rd).
Former Mountaineer safety Kenny Robinson (Carolina Panthers) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers) went back-to-back in the fifth round.
Rohrwasser wrote himself into Marshall lore last season when his 53-yard field goal as time expired gave the Thundering Herd a 26-23 win over rival Western Kentucky. The kick came after Rohrwasser connected on two consecutive attempts as Western called timeout.
Rohrwasser, who became the Herd's first draft pick since 2015, was selected as the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year. He was successful on 18 of 21 field goal attempts and 35 of 36 extra point tries.
Jackson finished his career as Marshall’s all-time leader with 45 career pass breakups and second all-time with 52 passes defended. He was a C-USA first-teamer last season after racking up 25 tackles with 11 pass breakups and one interception.
Robinson (152nd overall) last played for WVU in 2018. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in June of last year but instead entered the XFL draft and was selected by the St. Louis BattleHawks. He had two interceptions in just five games before the league suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately ceased operations.
McKivitz (153rd) was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2019.