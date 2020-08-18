Just like that, Marshall has a six-game home schedule again.
For the second time in as many days, the Thundering Herd had a home game added to its schedule. Athletic director Mike Hamrick announced that Eastern Kentucky will serve as the opponent for Marshall's season opener on Sept. 5. A game time was not released.
On Monday, Marshall and Appalachian State agreed to a home-and-home, with the Mountaineers visiting Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Sept. 19. Marshall will return the trip in 2029.
Marshall had lost a home game with Pitt when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it will not permit its members to travel out of state for nonconference games. Also, Boise State was supposed to come to Huntington on Sept. 25, but the Mountain West Conference announced last week it is canceling fall sports.
The Herd's remaining four home games will be Oct. 3 against Rice, Oct. 24 versus Florida Atlantic, Nov. 14 against Middle Tennessee and Nov. 21 against Charlotte.
“We’re happy to get that sixth home date on the schedule,” Hamrick said. “Our players, coaches and staff are looking forward to hitting the Joan C. Edwards Stadium turf on September 5 to get the 2020 season under way.”
Road games are Sept. 12 at East Carolina, Oct. 10 at Western Kentucky, Oct. 17 at Louisiana Tech and Oct. 31 at FIU.
Marshall last played Eastern Kentucky in 2018, opening the season with a 32-16 win over the Colonels. The Herd leads the all-time series 11-8-1.
EKU plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, which on Monday announced it is postponing fall sports until spring 2021. However, football teams are being permitted to play up to four nonconference games.
The Colonels seem to be taking advantage of that concession. One week after playing in Huntington, EKU will travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.
Oak Hill native and former Marshall standout Shannon Morrison is in his fifth season as a defensive assistant with the Colonels. He will coach the defensive backs, the same position he held his first two seasons there. He coached the linebackers the last two seasons.
