Marshall trending in better direction

Despite a long stretch of losing this season, the Marshall men’s basketball team has maintained confidence that it could still turn its bad situation around.
The Thundering Herd believed it could still play its best basketball down the stretch of the schedule, and with five games remaining in the regular season, MU is starting to get some positive momentum – for now, at least – on its side.
“We’re on a roll,” Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It’s a mini-roll, but it’s a roll!”
Marshall (10-16, 3-10 Conference USA) held off Old Dominion on Thursday 67-63 in Huntington to give the Herd back-to-back wins for the first time since early December. The general feeling around the program wasn’t a good one, D’Antoni said, for the majority of the season.
Now, however, the vibes are good in the Henderson Center and the Herd is winning basketball games again.
“We’ve got good players,” D’Antoni said. “They weren’t playing good, but we’ve got good players. Maybe it’s confidence. I don’t want to put this out, but at the beginning of the year I told (Marshall interim athletic director) Jeff O’Malley, ‘Something ain’t right around here. I can feel it.’ Hopefully, we’re getting over that. It feels better.”
Old Dominion (10-16, 5-8 C-USA), like Marshall, has played below expectations this season, but also like MU the Monarchs came into Thursday’s game off a win. ODU upset UAB in its previous game, and was hoping to get some momentum of its own with a win against the Herd. When Marshall plays like it did Thursday, however, the Herd is tough to beat.
The last time the Herd played Old Dominion, MU was dominated in the paint and shot the ball poorly as the Monarchs scored 50 points in the first half en route to a 79-64 win on Feb. 2 in Norfolk. This time around, Marshall held ODU to just 63 points as MU went toe-to-toe with the Monarchs’ grind-it-out style inside and shot well from outside.
Marko Sarenac scored a career-high 16 points to lead Marshall, while Taevion Kinsey finished with 15 points. Mikel Beyers flirted with a double-double at 12 points and seven rebounds while Andrew Taylor also hit double-figures with 10 points.
“That team had just come off a big win against UAB and we’ve got a lot of things we can get better at, but you know what? We pulled it out,” D’Antoni said. “They’re physical, they play a different game than we do, kind of a grind game, which we can (play). You can (grind) with this offense. We shot the ball pretty well from 3s – if we get 39 percent, we can be competitive with whoever we play.”
Marshall big-man Goran Miladinovic, meanwhile, continued his recent run of solid play with eight points and seven rebounds. On the defensive end of the floor, the 7-foot, third-year sophomore was a physical presence in the paint that D’Antoni said disrupted what ODU was trying to do on the inside.
“He’s coming,” D’Antoni said of Miladinovic. “He’s tough in there. Defensively, I think they shot 38 percent inside, and that’s their game. They’re usually up in the 50s. His size and presence in (the paint) makes a big difference.
“That’s a big fella. (He’s) 240, 245 – 7-foot. Just hoping he’ll reach that potential before I retire or he retires me. I like that kid. He’s a super young man.”
The next step for Miladinovic, D’Antoni said, will come when he improves his endurance. The native of Montenegro is one of Marshall’s best players when he’s fresh, but is much less productive when he’s tired.
“He gets tired before I do, and I’m pacing up and down the sidelines,” D’Antoni said. “He wears easy, and we’ve got to watch that, but when he’s fresh and he’s got a little energy in him he’s a load.”
l l l
Marshall will look to make it three consecutive wins on Saturday when the Thundering Herd hosts Charlotte (13-12, 6-7 C-USA).
MU and Charlotte last met earlier this month, with the 49ers cruising to an 88-64 win behind 24 points from Jahmir Young.
Saturday’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. with the broadcast streaming on ESPN+.