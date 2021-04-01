Marshall to play at Penn State in 2026

Marshall will go to Happy Valley in 2026 to take on Penn State, one of the stops Charles Huff made as an assistant before being hired as Marshall's new head coach in January.
The game will be played on Sept. 25 and will be added to a nonconference schedule that already has games slated at Army (Oct. 11) and at home versus Liberty on a date to be announced.
Huff, who was introduced as Marshall's new head coach on Jan. 19, was an assistant at Penn State for current head coach James Franklin from 2014-2017. He was the running backs coach and special teams coordinator, and was there when future New York Giant Saquon Barkley was a consensus All-American.
This will be the third meeting between Marshall and the Nittany Lions. Penn State won both previous meetings — 26-7 on Oct. 12, 1929, and 65-0 on Oct. 11, 1930.