Marshall to close strange season versus Buffalo at Camellia Bowl

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.