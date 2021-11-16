Marshall still has shot at East Division

All four of Marshall’s losses this season have been close, including last week’s 21-14 defeat to defending Conference USA champion UAB, but the Thundering Herd still has everything to play for with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
In each of those four losses, the difference has been in the details. Marshall blew a big lead at home against East Carolina, was sloppy in a one-point loss at Appalachian State and had six turnovers in the loss at Middle Tennessee. Against the Blazers, first-year Marshall coach Charles Huff said the Herd had its chances but just did not execute the game plan consistently enough to beat a very good team.
“We didn’t execute well enough to beat a championship team, and when we watched the film (we saw) the exact same thing,” Huff said. “There were a lot of positives that we can learn from — I thought our kids fought hard and I thought we played a championship team down to the end but this is not horseshoes or hand grenades. You don’t get points for being close. Our kids were disappointed. That game meant a lot to not only our team but our community and family.”
Marshall now turns its attention to Charlotte with the Herd set to visit the 49ers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. on Stadium). To bounce back, MU will need to apply the lessons learned from the previous losses and not let any lingering thoughts of what went wrong at home against UAB hang over the team like a dark cloud. Marshall’s “bend but don’t break” approach on defense was strong against UAB’s tough run game but broke down to allow big pass plays on several occasions. Meanwhile on offense the MU ground attack never found a rhythm and drops plagued the receivers all afternoon in Huntington.
“I told the guys that in the ECU game we learned that we’ve got to be able to finish,” Huff said. “In the App State game we learned that penalties, turnovers, missed tackles and missed assignments can kill you. In the Middle Tennessee State game, I think we all know that the ball is the program and if you turn it over multiple times you’re going to have issues. In this game (UAB) I think we learned we’ve got to be able to execute consistently.
“When we executed we moved the ball down the field and stopped them on defense. When we didn’t, we gave up some big plays on defense and obviously being 1 for 12 on third down is not executing consistently. If we put it all together moving forward, we’ve got a chance to do some really good things.”
Marshall needs a win Saturday to do its part to set up a winner-take-all contest in the final game of the regular season at home against Western Kentucky for the C-USA East Division title and a place in the league’s championship game. Charlotte has been good but not great this season, but the 49ers do some things well that could give the Herd some trouble.
Will Healy’s team is 5-5 overall and 3-3 in C-USA play, but hasn’t been playing its best football in recent weeks. Charlotte has lost three of its last four, including a 42-32 loss at Louisiana Tech last week. The only win in that stretch came in overtime against a bad Rice team. Still, Huff said
“Their quarterback (Chris Reynolds) is scrappy as all can be — he makes some really good throws and he makes some unorthodox, off-balance throws,” Huff said. “His receivers do a really good job of fighting back for the ball or running past the DB when needed. They run the ball well and defensively they do a lot — a lot of different looks and a lot of different pressures that’s going to cause us some issues as far as communicating. We’re going to have to be on top of those things.”