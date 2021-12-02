Marshall came up short in its bid for a Conference USA East Division title and a spot in the league championship game with last week’s loss at home to Western Kentucky, so now the Thundering Herd’s attention turns to a bowl game.
Which bowl game will it be? Well, Marshall has some options going by what the national experts are predicting this week.
The most common prediction is that the Herd will take on Louisiana from the Sun Belt Conference in the New Orleans bowl, with ESPN’s Mark Schlabach as well as Athlon Sports and College Football News each picking a matchup between the future SBC rivals in New Orleans. The Ragin’ Cajuns, however, play in this weekend’s Sun Belt title game and could move around in the projections depending on their result against Appalachian State.
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and The Sporting News each project Marshall to familiar bowl territory — Ford Field in Detroit for the Quick Lane Bowl — a game MU has played in plenty and found success in its past lives as the Little Caesar’s Bowl and the Motor City Bowl. Bonagura has the Herd taking on former Mid-American Conference rival Northern Illinois while The Sporting News has MU facing another former rival — Central Florida — in Detroit.
CBS Sports and 247Sports are on the same page with their predictions for Marshall’s bowl destination — both have the Herd going back to the Boca Raton Bowl for 2021. CBS projects a Marshall-Western Michigan clash at FAU Stadium while 247Sports has MU playing against Liberty.
An announcement for Marshall’s bowl destination is expected this weekend, and while the Herd has found limited success in lifting conference championship trophies in recent seasons, MU has a long history of coming up big in bowl games despite losing in its last two.
Marshall owns a 12-4 all-time record in modern bowl games (throwing out a loss in the 1947 Tangerine Bowl against Catawba). MU has suffered losses in its two most recent bowl games — last season in the Camellia Bowl against Buffalo and in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, prior to that, however, the Herd had been a near-lock in its bowl games.
Marshall won seven consecutive bowl appearances starting with a win in the 2009 Little Caesar’s Bowl against rival Ohio and followed by wins in the 2011 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl (Florida International), 2013 Military Bowl (Maryland), 2014 Boca Raton Bowl (Northern Illinois), 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl (Connecticut), 2017 New Mexico Bowl (Colorado State) and the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl (South Florida).
Marshall was leading last week’s eventual loss to Western Kentucky 14-0 in the second quarter and driving with a chance to go up 21-0 on the Hilltoppers when quarterback Grant Wells was hit hard and fumbled with WKU recovering. Wells never returned to the game, and the Herd never recovered.
Western Kentucky outscored the Thundering Herd 53-7 from that point forward last Saturday in Huntington.
Backup quarterback Luke Zban, a Huntington High graduate, came in the game in Wells’ place and completed 16 of 25 passes for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Hilltoppers blew past the Herd to claim the C-USA East Division crown for 2021.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for MU coach Charles Huff, who said despite the progress made since his arrival in Huntington nearly one year ago, Marshall still has some work to do.
“I thought the lesson that we’ve got to take from this is when adversity hits, we’ve got to bond together and not pull apart,” Huff said. “There are still some things culture-wise that we’re trying to dig in, dig out and get cleaned up.”
Huff did not have an update on Wells’ undisclosed injury following the game, and the Herd did not have any media availability this week. Huff did say, however, that the MU medical staff told him that Wells not long after the hit that Wells was out for the remainder of the WKU game but, “would be OK.”
“I trust our medical staff,” Huff said. “They told me (Wells) was going to be done for the day probably right after that sack fumble.
“They came and told me he was going to be done for the day so we tried to get the best plan together for Luke. I thought Luke did some good things, but we’ve got to be able to generate a little bit of execution around him. We just weren’t able to get first downs.”