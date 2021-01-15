Marshall set for battle with rival

In a conference that doesn’t have a lot of rivalries, Marshall and Western Kentucky have managed to develop just that over the last seven years.
Unofficially dubbed “Moonshine Throwdown” on social media, the basketball version of the feud will begin today in Bowling Green, Ky. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
For Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni, “feud” is a good way to describe it.
“You’ve got West Virginia and Kentucky. It’s like the Hatfields and McCoys,” he said. “A little further west, but it’s still the same.”
Kentucky, of course, has a reputation as a basketball-crazed state. The sport is also important to the athletics history of West Virginia.
“They both love basketball,” D’Antoni said. “Bowling Green and that part of the country was bred in basketball and they always have been. They have a history of great teams and we like to think we love our history. You put us in a conference that doesn’t have a lot of natural rivalries and you start to acquire them. That is, obviously, the closest kin that you have. It grows as it starts that way and it’s grown into football and everything else.”
Along with the challenge of playing a developing rivalry on the road, this will be Marshall’s first game in two weeks, an 80-73 win at Louisiana Tech. Last weekend’s scheduled series with Charlotte had to be postponed because the Thundering Herd did not have enough available players due to Covid-19, contact tracing and injuries.
D’Antoni said everyone should be healthy, except for 6-foot-9, 335-pound forward Iran Bennett, who has been hobbled by injury. He added that he’s not sure what effect the extended layoff will have.
“We won’t have a lot of time on the floor. Just two practices with everybody except Jarrod (West),” D’Antoni said. “We might get one practice in with Jarrod. ... What that does with rhythm and tempo, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. I can’t tell you.”
The Herd (7-2, 1-1 C-USA) will try to find a way to contain the Hilltoppers’ Charles Bassey, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound junior center. Bassey is fourth in the nation in rebounding (11.8) and fifth in blocked shots (3.25) and averages 16.8 points per game. He has eight double-doubles in 12 games and has been named C-USA Player of the Week five times.
Taveion Hollingsworth averages 14.8 points for Western Kentucky (9-4, 2-2).
Marshall has the league’s leading scorer in 6-5 junior guard Taevion Kinsey, who averages 21.4 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds. West leads the conference with 6.8 assists and averages 13.4 points and just over 3.0 assists.
The teams will also meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in Huntington. That game can be seen on CBS Sports Network’s Facebook page.
