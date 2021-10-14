Marshall run defense to be tested at North Texas

On paper, the battle between Marshall’s run defense and North Texas’ rushing attack is a bit of a mismatch in favor of the Mean Green.
North Texas averages slightly more than 203 rushing yards per game — the best in Conference USA — and is led by the league’s leading running backs in DeAndrew Torrey who is responsible for 120 yards per game on the ground. The Thundering Herd, meanwhile, have been one of C-USA’s worst teams against the run, allowing an average of nearly 213 rushing yards per game with only Charlotte faring worse currently in that category.
The numbers do not tell the entire tale of Marshall’s run defense, however. For the most part, the Herd has been pretty solid at stopping the run but big plays have done a lot of damage to MU’s reputation as a team that can stop the run. Marshall knows when you can slow down UNT’s run game, you can beat the Mean Green. Eliminating the big plays and slowing down Torrey will be a key when the Herd visits UNT on Friday (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
“It’s going to be big for us to have really good gap discipline and it’s going to be really big for us to tackle well and it’s going to be big for us to play the next play,” Huff said. “What you’ll see sometimes, they’ll go two or three plays of getting stuffed and then they’ll spit one out.”
In general, Marshall’s defense has been playing good football during its last six quarters on the field. The Herd’s defense did not allow any points in the second half two weeks ago at Middle Tennessee (though the Blue Raiders did score on a fumble returned for a long touchdown), then last week at home against Old Dominion the Monarchs only got into the end zone one time while also kicking two field goals. In that ODU game, however, averaged 4.2 yards per carry and as a team ran for more than 200 yards.
Making matters even worse for the Herd in that regard, more than a few of those big plays on the ground have come on third and even fourth downs. When Marshall has been in good situations to get off the field and get the ball to its offense, the defense has not always been able to answer that call.
Marshall redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Sam Burton said the defense having more success on third down has been a focus this week in practice.
“We’ve just got to go down there and just be ourselves on first and second downs,” Burton said. “Third down, that’s the money down.”
l l l
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was the first player in C-USA history to be selected as the league’s first team quarterback as a freshman last season, but so far in 2021 the results for the Charleston native have been a mixed bag.
Wells had helped lead a Thundering Herd offense that statistically has been among the most productive in the country through the first half of the season. The other side to that, however, is that Wells also leads the nation in interceptions thrown at nine in six games so far.
Both sides of Wells were on display in Saturday’s win against Old Dominion, with Wells tossing two more interceptions but also throwing touchdowns on his final two pass attempts of the game as Marshall rallied for a 20-13 win against the Monarchs in overtime. After the game, when asked to evaluate Wells’ performance Huff went to bat for his quarterback.
“The kid is going to battle,” Huff said. “Is he going to make mistakes? Yes. Tom Brady makes mistakes. Roger Staubach made some mistakes. But I’m going to back him. I’ve got his back.”
For the former George Washington Patriot, Huff having his back provides a big boost of confidence at a time when it could be easy to feel down and second-guess his own ability.
“It certainly puts a lot of confidence in me as a quarterback and leader of this offense that I have a guy like that who will be with me, no matter what,” Wells said. “I can’t really put into words what that means.”