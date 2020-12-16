Marshall responds to new world of recruiting

In a year that remains strange down to the final days, one more oddity for the world of sports has been the affects of the coronavirus pandemic on college recruiting.
It was on display Wednesday, with the first day of the early signing period taking on a strange feel. Marshall coach Doc Holliday, long respected for his ability in the recruiting game, spelled it all out.
"This recruiting cycle in 2020 has been as different as it's ever been for a number of reasons," Holliday said. "We had to get just a couple of things accomplished as far as recruiting goes. We had a couple need areas; we did that. As we go forward, there are just so many things that factor into the recruiting process."
Those factors led to a small early class of nine players. There were two West Virginia players among — Poca running back Ethan Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award winner, and Morgantown punter John McConnell. He will be a mid-year enrollee, along with JUCO offensive lineman Will Bonkavich.
Bonkavich, a Las Vegas native who played at Ventura College, was one of three offensive linemen to sign. The others are Tyshawn Hurst from Snow College and Eric Meeks out of Penn High School in Cincinnati.
The early focus on offensive linemen illustrates what Holliday labeled first in this different age of recruiting. The NCAA ruled this fall that everyone on college rosters will be granted an extra year of eligibility next year if desired. In essence, "there's zero seniors on our football team," Holliday said. That's especially impactful for a senior-heavy line.
"I think a lot of these guys that are seniors up front are coming back," Holliday said. "With that being said, two years down the road there's going to be some young guys who are going to have to play. I think we did an excellent job of adding a couple of older guys to this class, a couple of JUCO o-linemen that can come in and help us. There will be some other additions as well that we can't talk about, but there's some other guys that will end up here in June that can help us in a lot of different areas."
A second area of change has been not being able to have face-to-face interaction with the recruits due to Covid-19. Holliday believes the effects of that will show in the near future.
"I think there's going to be a lot of mistakes made throughout different programs throughout the country as far as recruiting goes because you haven't had a chance to meet these kids," he said. "The kids that we have signed, we know a lot about."
How do you combat that lack of contact? Electronically, of course.
"Caleb (Favino, director of player personnel) did a great job with the virtual tours," Holliday said. "I think the national exposure we got on national TV during the season helped us a lot. We were one of the few teams in the country that had fans in the stands. The atmosphere on TV was a good one."
Holliday added that the number of players set to transfer will further complicate the process.
"Somebody told me the other day there was something like 72 kids to go in the portal in one day," he said. "Somebody told me Virginia Tech had three starting offensive linemen go in the portal (Tuesday). It's a mess out there right now."
Of course, the game is not complete. The traditional signing day is set for Feb. 3 and the Herd will be active, but not without first assessing the situation.
"You can't imagine the number of calls I have gotten in the last two or three days of some really great players that are still available and will be available in January," Holliday said. "There are so many great players who are going to be out there once this early signing period is over, and we have positioned ourselves — once we find out where our roster is and is going to be for next year — to move forward."
"From our perspective, I think we just need to sit back and cool our jets a little bit to see where we are once the season's over. We're going to have a lot of money in the bank moving forward. We're going to have a lot of initials and offers that, once we figure out what direction we want to go in, there's going to be a helluva lot of players out there in January and February looking for homes. That's what we're looking for."
Tyriek Bell
Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-3, 220
School: Saddleback College
Hometown: Blythewood, S.C.
Recruited by: Jordon Hankins
Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Kansas State, Arizona, Liberty, Hawaii and Northern Colorado … Team’s Leading tackler at Saddleback with 79 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … Named the conference’s National Division Co-Defensive Player of the Year … Lettered in football and track and field at Westwood High School in Blythewood, S.C. before graduating in 2014 … Enlisted in marine corps upon graduation and served in three different infantry battalions over the next four years, in addition to a deployment in China and Korea.
Will Bonkavich
Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-4, 295
School: Ventura College
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nv.
Recruited by: Greg Adkins
Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Received offers from UTEP, Hawaii, Missouri State and Western Illinois … Earned first-team all-conference and all-region honors …. Attended Green Valley High School.
Darion Dearinger
Position, Height, Weight: DT, 6-3, 270
School: Anderson County
Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Recruited by: J.C. Price
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from WKU, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Western Michigan and Eastern Kentucky … Played defensive end and tight end at Anderson County … Boasts a 40-yard dash of 4.71 seconds, shuttle of 4.5 with a vertical leap of 36.1 inches … Bench presses 365 pounds … Two-time first-team all-state honoree … At Anderson, recorded 60 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2019.
Cam Fancher
Position, Height, Weight: QB, 6-2, 180
School: Wayne
Hometown: Huber Heights, Ohio
Recruited by: Tim Cramsey
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Georgia State, Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham, Georgetown and Murray State … Also played wide receiver at Wayne … Passed for 1,944 yards and seven touchdowns with 602 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground during his junior season … Won the state championship in the triple jump and played basketball at Wayne.
Isaiah Finnie
Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-1, 205
School: McArthur
Hometown: Hollywood, Fla.
Recruited by: Pat Bastien
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Maryland, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, FIU, UAB, Utah State, South Dakota and Tennessee State … Played outside linebacker and defensive end at McArthur.
Tyshawn Hurst
Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-4, 285
School: Snow College
Hometown: Compton, Ca.
Recruited by: Greg Adkins
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Liberty, Colorado State, Nevada, Southern Miss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Morgan State … Attended Lynwood High School in Lynwood, California where he also played basketball.
John McConnell
Position, Height, Weight: P, 6-4, 190
School: Morgantown
Hometown: Morgantown, W.Va.
Recruited by: Kyle Segler
Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Ranked fifth nationally as a punter by Chris Sailer Kicking … Averages more than 43 yards per kick with a hang time in excess of 4.5 seconds … Also has experience as a placekicker and kickoff specialist.
Eric Meeks
Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-3, 315
School: Penn
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Recruited by: Greg Adkins
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Army, Central Michigan, Austin Peay and Southern Illinois … Played center, guard, defensive tackle and long snapper in high school … First-team all-conference and second-team all-district honoree … Also competed in track and field.
Ethan Payne
Position, Height, Weight: RB, 6-1, 210
School: Poca
Hometown: Poca, W.Va.
Recruited by: Greg Adkins
Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Winner of the Kennedy (state’s top high school player) and Warner (state’s top running back) Awards … Rushed for 2,845 yards and scored 52 total touchdowns (49 rushing, two receiving and one kick return) during junior campaign … 276 points broke the former state record held by Curt Warner (263, 1978) … Also played cornerback and basketball at Poca … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds, with a bench press of 225 pounds and a squat of 415.