Marshall has informed Conference USA it plans to cease membership in the league this summer and end its time as a C-USA member institution on June 30.
The move appears to open the door for the Thundering Herd to officially join the Sun Belt Conference much sooner than previously expected, but Friday’s statement from MU made no mention of the SBC.
In fact, similar statements from the athletic departments at Southern Miss and Old Dominion – the other C-USA schools slated to join the Sun Belt no later than 2023 – also did not mention the SBC by name.
None of the three schools offered specifics about the next step for their athletic departments, just their intent to leave Conference USA at the end of June.
According to Friday’s statement, Marshall has been up front with C-USA since last December about its desire to leave the league as soon as possible, but Conference USA is not willing to negotiate.
Here is the full statement from Marshall:
"Marshall University has communicated to Conference USA that it will cease participation in the conference effective June 30, 2022. The Thundering Herd will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 season. This decision comes after consideration of the best interests of Marshall's student-athletes and its loyal fans.
Marshall first advised the conference in early December 2021 of its desire to not participate in the conference after this current academic year. Since then, the University continued to communicate its intentions to Conference USA and has offered to find an amicable resolution to this matter. The Conference refuses to discuss a resolution with the University. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fan base and the remaining members of Conference USA are deserving of clarity in this matter, thus the need for today's message.
We are grateful for our 17 years of Conference USA membership, an era that will always be an important part of Thundering Herd history. It is now time to turn the page on Marshall's future."
Marshall previously announced plans to join the Sun Belt Conference last October, with Herd247 reporting at the time that the school was looking into options for leaving earlier than the announced date, which is “no later than July 1, 2023”.
James Madison has already been announced as an addition to the Sun Belt Conference starting this summer. If Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion are able to join the Monarchs it would bring the league’s total membership to 14 schools.
The four new athletic programs will join Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy with Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas-Arlington slated to leave the league after the current academic year.