Marshall refreshed coming off bye week

Both Marshall and Cincinnati are coming off a bye week — the first of two for each team — after wins over rivals. Such sets the stage for their game Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium (5 p.m., Facebook).
This bye week came at the perfect time for Marshall (2-1), which is playing its final nonconference game of the season.
“We’ll have some guys playing this week against Cincinnati who wouldn’t have played if we had a game (last Saturday),” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said Tuesday in his weekly press conference. “(Brenden) Knox, for example … it would’ve been very close as to whether or not he would’ve been able to play. Anytime you have a bye, you have a chance to catch your breath a little bit and get some guys healthy and move forward, which is what we’ve done.”
Knox is a perfect illustration. He went into the Thundering Herd’s 33-31 win over Ohio as the starting running back after Tyler King was dismissed for violation of team rules. He had 133 yards and a touchdown at the break but did not play in the second half because of an injury.
Having him healthy will be important if the Herd is to sustain drives. Holliday continued to stress the importance of third-down success. Marshall was 5-of-12 on third-down conversions against Ohio, but the Bobcats converted on 6 of 12.
The Herd is fourth in Conference USA in converting on third down (13 of 32 for 40.6 percent), but the defense has allowed opponents success on 45.7 percent (21-of-46), 10th in the conference.
“Defensively, one of the most critical stats you have is being able to get off the field on third down,” Holliday said. “We had three third-and-long situations against Ohio, where if we just keep our eyes right, we get off the field. If we had done that, we would’ve been really good. Number one, they don’t score as many points. Number two, you get off the field and give your offense another possession.
“Third down is critical to both sides of the ball. You just practice it. We spend a lot of time on it. You have different situations you put your kids into in practice, whether it’s score zone, red zone, coming out, going in, short yardage. You put them in those situations and you just work to get better.”
The Bearcats (2-1) are also rested after beating Miami (Ohio) 35-13 on Sept. 14.
