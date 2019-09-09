Marshall RB King dismissed from team

Marshall running back Tyler King has been dismissed for "a violation of team rules and policies," the university announced Monday.
A statement from Marshall athletics through the sports information office read: "Thundering Herd running back Tyler King has been dismissed due to a violation of team rules and policies. The department will have no further comment regarding this matter."
King, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior from Fort Meade, Fla., led Marshall in rushing each of the last two seasons. He had a team-high 655 yards in 2018 despite missing the last five games with an injury.
He was held to 16 yards on five carries in last Friday's 14-7 loss at Boise State, now ranked No. 22 in the nation.
The Herd went into the season with plans to use both King and sophomore Brenden Knox in the backfield. Through two games, Knox has 114 yards and three touchdowns.
Marshall (1-1) will host rival Ohio (1-1) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
