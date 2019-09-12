Marshall purchases property for baseball stadium

huntington — Marshall University has purchased the Flint Group pigments property in Huntington (between 3rd and 5th avenues) from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HUMDA), director of athletics Mike Hamrick announced Wednesday.
The land will be used to construct the Thundering Herd’s new baseball stadium, which is set to open in Huntington in March of 2021.
Wednesday’s announcement will also mark the official beginning of Herd Rises, a $22 million fundraising effort to make the stadium a reality. Construction is set to begin in March.
“This is the final step to move forward with an initiative that is long overdue,” Hamrick said. “I want to thank Huntington mayor Steve Williams, Marshall president Dr. Jerry Gilbert and HUMDA for their support along the way. Now the hard part starts. I challenge all of our loyal Marshall fans to step up and help us bring this dream to fruition.”
Gilbert shared his thoughts on Wednesday’s announcement as well.
“I am elated that this day has come,” Gilbert said. “The promise of a baseball stadium for Marshall University is becoming reality. Thank you to Mayor Steve Williams and the City of Huntington, and to Mike Hamrick and all our loyal donors who will make this possible. Now that we’ve completed this crucial first step and have the land, let’s build a baseball stadium!”
In February, the school and city announced HUMDA’s purchase of the Flint property, while Wednesday’s announcement marks the Thundering Herd’s acquisition of the space from HUMDA.
“This is another step in an exciting path that will lead us to hearing the crack of a bat in the middle of town,” said Huntington mayor Steve Williams. “Marshall University is the heartbeat of our city, and I am personally thrilled to be in a position to see that the promise made 50 years ago to Coach Jack Cook comes to fruition. Marshall and the City of Huntington are one team.”
Marshall will play its home games this season at the Kennedy Center along Route 2 before moving into the new facility.