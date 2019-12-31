Marshall players honored by Conference USA

irving, texas – Marshall men’s basketball swept the Conference USA weekly awards as junior guard Jarrod West was named C-USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and freshman center Goran Miladinovic was named C-USA Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. It is the first weekly award for both players.
West had another impactful performance to help the Herd defeat Duquesne 83-61 at the Cleveland Classic on Sunday. The Dukes had been 10-1. West scored 22 points, had a game-high six assists and four rebounds in the win. He went 7-for-13 from the field and made four of his six attempts from beyond the arc. The contest marked his third game of 20 or more points this season and it was his fifth game with five or more assists.
Miladinovic had eight points and eight rebounds to help the Herd against Duquesne. Miladinovic’s eight rebounds tied his career high and they helped Marshall outrebound the Dukes 43-37, the seventh time the Herd has outrebounded its opponent this season.
The Thundering Herd opens conference play and 2020 with the Rice Owls on Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.