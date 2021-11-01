Marshall officially joins Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON — After multiple weeks of rumors, speculation and unofficial announcements, Marshall and the Sun Belt Conference have officially made it official.
Monday morning the MU Board of Governors met to approve a move from Conference USA to the SBC, followed by a press conference on campus featuring interim Marshall athletic director Jeff O’Malley, current school president Jerome Gilbert, future president Brad Smith and Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill.
Last week the school informally announced its intention to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt but with few details. On Monday, Gill said MU would join his conference no later than 2023.
“We knew this institution could add value to our conference and Marshall does just that,” Gill said. “Think about two national championships in football, 17 bowl appearances and winning 75 percent of those games is pretty impressive and tracks with the Sun Belt’s success as well. Men’s basketball is important, and you advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018.”
Soccer was also a hot topic during Monday’s press conference. Marshall is the reigning national champion in men’s soccer and currently ranked No. 2 in the country. The Sun Belt, however, does not currently sponsor men’s soccer. Gill said that would change and the SBC will provide a home for the Thundering Herd’s powerhouse soccer program.
“We don’t have men’s soccer currently because our programs kind of went away (with) affiliate members,” Gill said. “Now, when we restart it with the addition of Marshall and we have some core programs with it, we’re going to be one of the best men’s soccer conferences in the country kind of right off the jump. We’re really excited about that as well and the process for restarting men’s soccer.”
Marshall is now the ninth current member of Conference USA to oficially announce plans to leave for another league. Six schools — North Texas, UTSA, Rice, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and UAB — are moving to the American Athletic Conference while the Herd joins Southern Miss and Old Dominion in making the leap to the SBC.
In addition the the other two current C-USA members joining the Sun Belt, the conference currently consists of Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Arkansas-Little Rock (non-football), Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas-Arlington (non-football) and Troy.
“Marshall is the most uniquely positioned school in conference alignment,” O’Malley said. “We’re thrilled with the fit we found in the Sun Belt. Conference USA was a great fit for Marshall, but now it’s time to turn the page.”
One constant throughout the speculation on where Marshall would move, if at all, was that the Herd felt like it had a set of strong options on the table in front of it. It was the Sun Belt’s brand and product on the field — particularly the football field — which set the league apart in the eyes of the decision makers at MU. The feeling, O’Malley said, was mutual.
“The biggest thing in the communication that I had with Commissioner Gill, almost every conversation started with ‘brand’,” O’Malley said. “(Marshall) is a great national brand and a great fit. That was so great to hear because it was about us and about our student-athletes. It was about our success and it wasn’t about our media market. When you look at our success, the teams that left Conference USA to go to the American, in football we were 28-11 against those teams. This move to the Sun Belt was about that success and the success of all of our programs. That was really enlightening and refreshing to hear.”
The move does, however, come with some financial ramifications for Marshall. For however long MU remains in C-USA — with 2023 as the target date but an earlier departure still a possibility — the school will not receive any of C-USA revenue distribution — estimated to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million.
Marshall will receive some help from the Sun Belt with the league waiving its entry fee, but MU will still be on the hook for the SBC’s annual dues of $80,000 once it joins the conference.
“We’ll have to tighten our belt a little bit,” O’Malley said. “Last year was good training during the pandemic, but we’ll have to tighten our belt the next two years to make up for that difference of a million-and-a-half.”