The Marshall men’s basketball team added to its long run of losses on Thursday, falling 72-71 at home against Florida International, and it was another poor result largely of the Thundering Herd’s own doing.
MU (8-16, 1-10 Conference USA) trailed by 10 points and committed 15 turnovers by halftime, but did play better in the second half with the Herd even leading briefly twice during the final 20 minutes. In the end, however, more mistakes down the stretch doomed Marshall to its 13th loss in its last 14 games and allowed FIU to sneak out of Huntington with its first road win of the season.
“That first half was embarrassing,” MU head coach Dan D’Antoni said after Thursday’s game. “I don’t say that often, because I love these kids, but that was embarrassing.”
Even with such a poor first-half performance, Marshall had its chances late in the game. A lack of consistency and focus, especially in late-game situations, has plagued the Herd this season and those issues surfaced again in Thursday’s loss.
In one particular instance, D’Antoni was calling – screaming, really – for his team to trap on defense with the Herd trailing by just four points late in the game. Marshall did not follow his instructions and FIU ran important seconds off the clock before the Herd was eventually called for a foul.
“Typical at the very end,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve been here – this is the eighth year. (In) seven years, I would’ve never had to say, ‘Pick them up, double them up. Let’s get on them and try to get the ball.’ It’s a four-point game and about a minute to go. I’m the only one yelling, jumping up and down – a 74-year old idiot over there – jumping up and down, (going) crazy trying to get them to go double and move and deny. That should never happen.”
Marshall now faces a quick turnaround with an unusual Thursday-Sunday, home-away split in the Conference USA schedule. The Herd will make the long trip to western Texas to take on UTEP on Sunday afternoon, with tip-off at the Don Haskins Center set for 3 p.m.
Before that game, however, these Marshall players have some soul-searching to do, according to the Herd’s Taevion Kinsey. The fourth-year standout from Columbus, Ohio said he takes some of the blame for MU’s problems on his own shoulders as a team leader, but also questioned the heart of his teammates following another disappointing loss at home.
“I understand (D’Antoni’s) frustration, I’m frustrated too,” Kinsey said. “No heart, whatsoever. Would you let somebody come into your house and take everything that you got? You wouldn’t. Would you allow for somebody to just straight take the ball from you? You wouldn’t. Would you allow someone to verbally abuse you? Physically abuse you? You wouldn’t. So how can you let somebody come into your gym and beat you on your own court?
“We have to do soul-searching, and it starts from me as a leader. I can’t really put into words how I’m feeling, there’s just no heart. No fight. No spirit. There’s really no heart.”
Despite 46 combined points from Savannah Wheeler and former South Charleston High standout Aalyah Dunham, the Marshall women’s basketball team lost 70-66 on the road Thursday at FIU.
The loss dropped the Thundering Herd to 11-10 overall and 6-6- in C-USA play.
"We started slow and (FIU) started really well," MU head coach Tony Kemper said. “(FIU’s) Ariel Colon was fantastic. She started the game really well and put us in a hole, that I thought we battled out of. They had a ton of second chance points. I thought they got a lot, especially in the first half, off our not-so-great ball-handling which led to fast-break, easy shots for them. Maybe three or four that were layups.”
Marshall returns home on Sunday to host UTEP at the Cam Henderson Center. Tip-off between the Herd and Miners is scheduled for 1 p.m.