When Marshall attempts to snap its three-game losing streak Thursday in the Conference USA opener at Louisiana Tech, standing in the Herd’s way – both figuratively and most likely literally – will be Bulldog big man Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Lofton, listed at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds who was last season’s C-USA Freshman of the Year, has blossomed into one of the nation’s top forwards so far in his sophomore season. In Louisiana Tech’s 9-3 start, Lofton is averaging 18.1 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game ahead of Thursday’s visit from Marshall (9 p.m. on ESPN2).
He is the only player in Conference USA averaging a double-double and leads the league with a field goal percentage slightly above 60 percent.
“[Lofton is] very good – he’s got a lot of confidence from this summer when he represented on the 19-and under national team,” MU coach Dan D’Antoni said. “He’s got a lot of confidence in his game, and he’s a load. He’s good. So we’ve got to make his performance manageable for us to win.”
Louisiana Tech is no one-man team, however, with three other players – guards Amorie Archibald and Keaston Willis as well as forward Isaiah Crawford – average at least 10 points per game. Still, Lofton is the focal point for what has so far been a pretty good Bulldogs team.
“We’re definitely keying in on their big guy,” Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey said. “We know he’s their go-to guy, but they have a pretty good point guard and we know they are a physical team. If you’ve been here watching Marshall basketball, they’ve always had a physical team – especially the four years that I’ve been here.
“They have been physical on defense, offensive and now they’ve added the big guy and he’s their go-to – we’re changing our defensive schemes up a little bit in how we’re going to go about it and we’re just going to play basketball.”
Talented big men have given the Thundering Herd fits on more than one occasion already this season. Wright State’s Grant Basile scored 37 points in the season-opener in Huntington and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 43 points to beat MU in Bloomington.
D’Antoni said he has tried to implement a significant change to the way the Herd plays defense since those performances, and they way MU defended against Wright State and Indiana won’t be the same way it comes out against Lofton and Louisiana Tech.
“We have switched our defenses since then,” D’Antoni said. “We were a down team that forced baseline. Now we’re a switch everything team
“When we came in [to Marshall] the way we played offense is the way that teams are all playing it now, even at the college level. There are a few still the other way, but most of them are spread out. So in order to try to modernize our defensive things, we’ve gone to switching everything. I think that’s where the game is going. The big people, the way we guarded them early in the season won’t be the way we guard this game. However, at the same time, there’s a problem there [Lofton], and it will be a problem whichever scheme of defense you have. We just have to be more efficient in how we’re going to guard it.”
Part of that will rest in the Herd’s ability to keep up with Lofton and the Bulldogs. D’Antoni said he knows Louisiana Tech is going to find ways to score, so Marshall has to be better on offense in addition to efficient on defense to hang with the Bulldogs on the road.
“We’ve got some complications defensively, and you want to concentrate on that and you want to plan for it,” D’Antoni said. “But at the same time, you better work your other end down on the other side. You’re going to need it, because they’ve got weapons. They’re going to be pretty good on offense regardless, so we’ve got to be good on offense and efficient defensively to see if we can come away with a tough win.”