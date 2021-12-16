Charles Huff came to Marshall with a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the nation, and on Wednesday he showed why as the Thundering Herd cleaned up on early signing day.
Huff and the Herd have long had Conference USA’s top-rated 2022 recruiting class based on verbal commitments according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Wednesday most of those players put pen to paper to make it official with Marshall, with a few not quite in the fold yet for various reasons – waiting for ceremonies at their schools, getting cleared on grades, etc.
“Really excited about the class,” Huff said Wednesday from New Orleans as the Herd prepares for Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl. “We addressed some issues – immediate issues and I think we addressed some future issues and we also elevated the talent level on our team.”
As of Wednesday afternoon the Herd had received 19 National Letters of Intent with seven more expected by the end of the day and a few more coming in on Thursday.
Among those already signed are quarterbacks Peter Zamora and Cole Pennington – the son of Marshall legend Chad Pennington. MU landed three new running backs on Wednesday in Maurice Jones, Anthony “A.J.” Turner and Isiah Gordon as well a receiver Cam Pedro, offensive linemen Matthew Yuschak, Trent Fraley and Tariq Montogmery, defensive lineman Anthony Dunn, linebackers Leon hart and Andrew Morris, cornerback Alsethony “AG” McGhee and safeties Jacobie Henderson and Gabe Grubbs.
Marshall also made announcements for incoming transfers Isaiah Norman (Austin Peay), Trent Holler (East Carolina) and Bryan Robinson (Florida State).
“One of the goals that we wanted to make sure when we started this recruiting class – obviously we were in a good situation coming in where we had a lot of super seniors who played a lot of football here and had a lot of success here,” Huff said. “We wanted to make sure when those guys left we didn’t have huge drop offs in the areas those guys are leaving from. We also wanted to even out the roster.”
Huff mentioned the secondary specifically as an area where Marshall is set to lose some players with significant experience. Marshall is set to lose veterans Nazeeh Johnson, Brandon Drayton and this year’s team defensive MVP Cory McCoy to graduation, so the Herd has been focused on bringing in players who can help build back the depth on the back end of the defense – that’s where incoming cornerbacks McGhee and Dyoni Hill (an expected signee, MU is still waiting on his National Letter of Intent as of Wednesday afternoon) as well as safeties Henderson and Grubbs come into the picture on future MU rosters.
“We are blessed right now to be playing with some veteran guys back there,” Huff said. “Brandon Drayton, Nazeeh Johnson, Cory McCoy have played a lot of football for Marshall University – Cory just one year but Naz and B.D. have played a lot of football back there.
“With them exhausting their eligibility, having some veteran presence return is going to be huge. So do we have some guys now that have played a role on the team? Yes, but we need some depth in the secondary. I think some of the young guys, even that we signed out of high school, may not give us an immediate impact but it will create depth. Now you’re able to say, ‘Hey Brandon Drayton played 52 snaps on defense. The next guy may not be Brandon Drayton ready, he may only play 32.’ If we can get one of the freshmen to play 12, we’ve still kind of closed the gap on what we’re missing there.”
The early signing period for college football runs through Friday and reopens on February 2. Huff said Marshall expects to have most of its 2022 recruiting done this week, but there could be some more names in the mix for Marshall by the time February comes around.