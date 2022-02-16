Marshall is hoping history does not repeat itself when the Thundering Herd takes on Old Dominion on Thursday.
The last time the two teams met, MU was coming off a win against UAB and hoping to keep that momentum rolling before taking a lopsided loss on the road against the Monarchs. When they meet Thursday, Marshall (9-16, 2-10 Conference USA), will be in a similar situation coming off a solid win on the road Sunday at UTEP.
So which Herd team shows up Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center (7 p.m., streaming on ESPN+) and are there lessons they could take from the previous meeting with ODU?
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said he hopes it’s the team that played so well in El Paso a few days ago, and as far as applying any lessons from the last game against the Monarchs he doesn’t know.
“We’re going to get out here and do what we do the best we can,” D’Antoni said during his weekly press conference on Wednesday. “Do our players feel a little more relaxed? Yeah, but that’s good or bad maybe. Maybe sometimes you need some angst about what’s going on so you get that angst energy. Then again maybe it’s better to be relaxed and you don’t get nervous and you just play. I don’t know. Different teams, different people, different months and different days – it changes all the time.
“We came out of UAB and should have had some momentum according to most people, but it didn’t work out that way, did it? We could come into this game, have momentum and it keeps going. I don’t know. What I try to do is make sure the best I can that in practices we’re doing the things we do better.”
Old Dominion (10-15, 5-7 C-USA) has, like Marshall, failed to meet expectations for this season so far, but ODU’s most recent outing was one of its best in a long time. The Monarchs beat visiting UAB 81-72 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Prior to that game against the Blazers, ODU had lost all three of its previous games by at least 15 points, but on Sunday the Monarchs found their stride. Austin Trice led the way against UAB with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Mekhi Long finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
D’Antoni said he saw ODU take it to the Blazers in the paint and although the Monarchs are not a very consistent team from 3-point range when they can hit they become very dangerous.
“Just inside - they just beat them up and they’re capable at 3-point shooting,” D’Antoni said. “When they get hot, they’re a good team. They don’t shoot it as well consistently, they’re better than us but still not very good.”
One area where D’Antoni said he thought his team could find some success is in transition. The Monarchs are among the worst teams in the country when it comes to transition defense and like to play at a slower pace, so if Marshall can find ways to keep the ball moving up and down the floor and score consistently the Herd can push for a win on Thursday.
“You’ve got a chance to get up and down the floor, and it’s better to do it that way,” D’Antoni said. “You’ve got to score against them. Again, they’re going to stay in the 60s, so if you can get your game up to the high 70s you’ve got a chance to win the ball game.
“(ODU coach) Jeff (Jones) is a good coach and he’s got a certain way he has coached forever. He’s done a good job there, but basically if they get their 3-point game going and have Trice and the other kid inside they battle. They’ve got some bodies and they’ll bang you, and they’re pretty good when they do that.”