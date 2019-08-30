In celebration of Conference USA’s 25th anniversary, Russ Anderson recently released a list of 25 of the greatest football games in C-USA history.
Anderson has been with the league since its inception in 1995 and is now the assistant commissioner for football and baseball operations.
Marshall, which entered C-USA in 2005, was involved in five of the 25 games. The Thundering Herd didn’t win them all, but there is no arguing those games’ impact on the history of the league.
Here they are:
Dec. 19, 2001, GMAC Bowl: Marshall 64, East Carolina 61 (2 OT)
I hopped on a bus and rode 13 long hours to Mobile, Ala. The torture was rewarded with one of the greatest games I had the pleasure of covering.
Marshall — which was still in the Mid-American Conference at the time — was dominated by East Carolina in every way in the first half and ended up trailing 38-8. But quarterback Byron Leftwich put everyone on notice after halftime that he would be a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate inn 2002 when he engineered an unthinkable comeback. His 8-yard TD pass to Josh Davis in the second overtime put an exclamation point on a 64-61 win.
The game set the record for highest scoring bowl game (125 points), and Marshall and ECU combined for over 1,100 yards of total offense. Leftwich threw four touchdown passes and a bowl record 576 yards, a record that has since been broken.
Oct. 24, 2013: Middle Tennessee 51, Marshall 49
With a national television audience watching on a Thursday night, the first conference meeting between Marshall and Middle Tennessee developed into an offensive classic, as the two teams combined for 100 points and over 1,000 total yards. Middle Tennessee put together 585 yards of offense on a school-record 100 snaps, while Marshall compiled 448 yards on 87 plays.
It also featured four ties and five lead changes. Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato finished the day 19-for-35 with 235 yards and three touchdowns, and Essray Taliaffero ran for 134 yards and two scores. Logan Kilgore connected on 22 passes on 40 attempts for the Blue Raiders with 277 yards and four touchdowns.
After Taliaffero put Marshall up 49-45 with 2:29 to play, Kilgore drove the Middle Tennessee offense 79 yards, culminating with a 9-yard TD strike to Tavarres Johnson in the final three seconds for the game-winner.
Dec. 7, 2013, C-USA Championship: Rice 41, Marshall 24
It was brutally cold in West Virginia on this day, and it was just as frigid in Houston. On the coldest Dec. 7 ever record in the Texas city, Rice beat Marshall for its first conference championship since winning the Southwest Conference title in 1957.
The Owls rushed for 489 yards and running back Luke Turner threw a pair of TD passes. The Owls led 14-0 after the first quarter and were in control the entire game as head coach David Bailiff delivered the Rice faithful a C-USA crown and the school’s third 10-win season of all-time.
Nov. 28, 2014: Western Kentucky 67, Marshall 66 (OT)
Box scores are never fun to type, so I feel sorry for whoever had that responsibility on Black Friday 2014.
Marshall was looking to run the table on the regular season, win the C-USA title and hope to somehow get a New Year’s Six invitation. The Hilltoppers derailed that dream on a day when it appeared defense was optional. By the time the first 15 minutes were up, WKU led 28-21 and there were no signs of things slowing down.
The teams combined for the most points in a half (91) and a game (133) in C-USA history. And regulation was not enough time to decide things, as the teams were tied at 59-59 after four quarters.
Cato’s seventh TD pass of the afternoon put Marshall up 66-59 after the Herd’s first possession in OT. WKU answered quickly, as Brandon Doughty threw his eighth touchdown pass. The Hilltoppers then went for the win and Doughty hit Willie McNeal for the winning two-point conversion to end it.
The 15 combined TD passes by Cato and Doughty were the most in a game involving an FBS team, breaking a 24-year old record.
Dec. 23, 2014, Boca Raton Bowl: Marshall 52, Northern Illinois 23
Marshall did end up beating Louisiana Tech for its first C-USA championship and matched up with former MAC foe Northern Illinois in the inaugural Boca Raton Bowl. The league champion Huskies were no match for the Herd, which was ranked No. 24 in the nation.
Cato and fellow Miami native Tommy Shuler went out in style. Cato was 25-of-37 passing for 281 yards and three touchdown passes, and also ran for two more TDs. Shuler caught 18 of Cato’s 25 completions for 185 yards and a score, finishing his C-USA career with a record 318 receptions.
Marshall finished the year 13-1 and ranked 23rd for its first Top 25 appearance since it closed the 2002 season ranked No. 19.
These are all important games in the annals of C-USA’s first quarter century. Among those I have covered in 20 years, the game that stands out in my mind is the 1999 MAC Championship game.
In a comeback not unlike that in the GMAC Bowl, quarterback Chad Pennington led the Herd back from a 23-0 third-quarter deficit against Western Michigan. His touchdown pass to tight end Eric Pinkerton with four seconds left completed a 34-30 victory. The Herd went on to defeat BYU in the Motor City Bowl to finish the season 13-0 and ranked 10th in the nation.
