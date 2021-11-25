Marshall has a prolific offense of its own

While Western Kentucky’s offense has statistically been one of the nation’s best this season and deservedly receives a lot of attention, Marshall is no slouch on that side of the ball itself.
When the Thundering Herd hosts the Hilltoppers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network), it hopes to show off just how good it can be with a Conference USA East Division championship and a trip to the C-USA title game on the line.
While Marshall’s offensive statistics might not jump off the page when compared to WKU’s, the Herd has still been very good in that department. MU enters Saturday’s contest averaging 484.4 yards of total offense — ninth best in the country — while also coming in with the No. 11 passing offense in the nation at 320.8 yards per game.
The running game, although not ranked among the nation’s best, was as good as it has been this season in last week’s win at Charlotte. Against the 49ers, MU ran for 329 yards as a team, with standout redshirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali going for 203 yards with three rushing touchdowns on 23 carries.
“Last week we did a really good job,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “I thought the O-line did a phenomenal job coming out and helping us run the ball with a lot of efficiency. Our quarterback played well — another week without turning the ball over, which is something we harp on consistently in our building.”
That improved play from the offensive line was a good sign for a Marshall team that struggled to run the ball consistently and had trouble protecting quarterback Grant Wells at times the previous week against UAB.
MU senior center Alex Mollette said that group prides itself on its identity as a tough, physical offensive line. They didn’t live up to that reputation against UAB, so getting back to that and playing well down the home stretch of the regular season has been a priority.
“We set a goal of 300 rushing yards, and I’ll be damned if we got it, man,” Mollette said. “We got there. Obviously, our quarterback didn’t get touched and that was a big thing for us, too. We pride ourselves on running the ball and nobody touching Grant.”
Keeping up the same level of production as last week will be a test for the Herd. Western Kentucky has not allowed more than 21 points in a game since a 56-42 loss to eventual C-USA West champion UTSA on Oct. 9.
Last week, in a dominant 52-17 win at home against Florida Atlantic, the Hilltoppers forced three Owl interceptions. For the season, WKU has grabbed 18 interceptions and forced 21 fumbles (though the Tops have only recovered seven of those).
The Western Kentucky defense is opportunistic, and Marshall’s quarterback said part of that is a product of the WKU offense. The Hilltoppers can pile up yards and points in a hurry, and when teams get outside their own game plan to keep pace is when mistakes occur.
“When you look at their turnovers, their opponents stopped playing their offense,” Wells said. “They tried to play the scoreboard. When you do that, that’s when turnovers happen. We have to focus on each play and not on the scoreboard.”
There was a recent opinion piece in the Washington Post that mentioned Huff as a coach Virginia Tech should consider hiring for its current vacancy. Huff was asked if he was aware of the article during his Tuesday press conference, and responded by saying he had not read it and added that neither he nor his agent have been contacted about any coaching vacancy.
“I’m not naive, I get it,” Huff said of the Washington Post piece. “I do think the acknowledgement is tremendous respect for the product our players are performing on the field. I do think the acknowledgement is tremendous respect for the Marshall community and I do think the acknowledgement is tremendous respect for everything we are trying to build here.”
Huff said he doesn’t think his name being floated for open jobs by columnists will be a distraction with an important game for the Herd coming up this week.
“My name is not ‘Saban’ or ‘Jimbo’,” Huff said. “I don’t think my name being linked to here or there, I don’t think that’s as big a distraction in some other realms, if that makes sense.
“To me, it’s part of the noise that we talked about back in summer camp. You know, the rat poison.”