The event will look a little different, but will offer the same fellowship among Marshall fans as always.
The 30th annual Marshall University Southern Coalfields Club four-man scramble will be Monday at Grandview Country Club. The event is held as a fundraiser for the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, which provides scholarships for Marshall student-athletes.
This year’s event will be combined with the annual Wyoming County event.
There will be no Thundering Herd coaches or officials at this year’s tournament. The event is usually held in early May as part of the Big Green Coaches Tour.
Registration will run 10-11:30 a.m., with the tournament getting under way with a noon shotgun start. Lunch will be provided by Subway/Little General.
Dinner will be provided by Pasquale’s.
Awards will be presented to the top three teams and there will be door and hole prizes.
Entry fee is $125 per golfer.
Anyone wishing only to attend dinner can do so for $25.
For more information or to preregister, call Larry Foster at 304-573-5336, Larry Canterbury at 304-633-6374, Doug Leeber at 304-266-8766, Miranda Elkins at 304-894-2636 or Amanda Ashley at 304-890-9215. The club can also be reached via email at muscabgc@gmail.com or on Facebook and Twitter at Marshall University Southern Coalfields Club.