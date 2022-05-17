Marshall golf outing set for Monday

Marshall's annual golf outing at Grandview Country Club is right around the corner, and there is plenty for Thundering Herd fans to discuss.
The 32nd annual Big Green Golf Outing sponsored by the Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club will be held Monday. Registration will run from 10-11:30 a.m. with a noon shotgun start.
Doug Leeber said this year's outing has already shaped up to be the biggest in his 17 years with the alumni group, with 100 golfers registered as of early Tuesday afternoon. And there are still spots available.
As always, several of the school's top athletics officials will be there. That includes new athletic director Christian Spears, who was hired in February and whose most recent stop was as deputy AD and chief operating officer at Pittsburgh.
Also there will football coach Charles Huff, who guided the team to a 7-6 record and appearance in the New Orleans Bowl in this first season; men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni, the Mullens native who has been in Huntington since the 2014-2015 season; and women's basketball coach Tony Kemper, who recently signed Woodrow Wilson senior Olivia Ziolkowski.
It will also be a time for reunion. D'Antoni will be joined by two of his assistants, Oak Hill alumnus Corny Jackson and Woodrow Wilson graduate Tamar Slay. The former teammates at Marshall are also both former West Virginia high school players of the year.
Along with those storylines, perhaps the biggest will be Marshall's move to the Sun Belt Conference after 16 seasons in Conference USA.
Cost for the event is $125 per golfer and includes golf, drinks, lunch and dinner. There are corporate packages also available, as well as different types of advertising options — event premier ($500), golf carts ($300), beverage cart ($200), shotgun start ($150), putting contest ($150), closest to the pin ($125), longest drive ($125) and hole ($100).
Payments can be made via PayPal at paypal.me/southerncoalfields or on Venmo @Southern-Coalfields.
For more information, there are several ways to communicate: Call Larry Foster at 304-573-5336, Larry Canterbury at 304-633-6374, Doug Leeber at 304-266-8766, Miranda Elkins at 304-894-2636 or Amanda Ashley at 304-890-9215; via email at muscabgc@gmail.com; or on Facebook “Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club”.
