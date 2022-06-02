Marshall golf outing reset for June 13

The 32nd annual Big Green Golf Outing, sponsored by the Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club is set for Monday, June 13, at Grandview Country Club.
The event was originally set for May 23 but had to be rescheduled because of rain.
Registration will run from 10-11:30 a.m. with a noon shotgun start.
Doug Leeber said this year's outing has already shaped up to be the biggest in his 17 years with the alumni group, with 100 golfers registered as of early Tuesday afternoon. And there are still spots available.
As always, several of the school's top athletics officials will be there. That includes new athletic director Christian Spears, who was hired in February and whose most recent stop was as deputy AD and chief operating officer at Pittsburgh.
Also there will football coach Charles Huff, who guided the team to a 7-6 record and appearance in the New Orleans Bowl in this first season; men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni, the Mullens native who has been in Huntington since the 2014-2015 season; and women's basketball coach Tony Kemper, who recently signed Woodrow Wilson senior Olivia Ziolkowski.
D'Antoni will be joined by assistant Cornelius Jackson, a 1994 Oak Hill High School graduate and state player of the year who went on to play at Tennessee and Marshall.
Along with those storylines, perhaps the biggest will be Marshall's move to the Sun Belt Conference after 16 seasons in Conference USA.
Cost for the event is $125 per golfer and includes golf, drinks, lunch and dinner. There are corporate packages also available, as well as different types of advertising options — event premier ($500), golf carts ($300), beverage cart ($200), shotgun start ($150), putting contest ($150), closest to the pin ($125), longest drive ($125) and hole ($100).
Payments can be made via PayPal at paypal.me/southerncoalfields or on Venmo @Southern-Coalfields.
There will also be the Mark Walker Memorial Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser, which will conclude the outing and can be seen on Facebook Live. There is opportunity to purchase tickets for the drop prior to and during the golf outing.
Lunch will be provided by Subway/Little General and dinner by Pasquale's.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the Marshall University Foundation endowment which provides scholarships to incoming freshmen from Fayette, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
For more information, there are several ways to communicate: Call Larry Foster at 304-573-5336, Larry Canterbury at 304-633-6374, Doug Leeber at 304-266-8766, Miranda Elkins at 304-894-2636 or Amanda Ashley at 304-890-9215; via email at muscabgc@gmail.com; or on Facebook “Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club”.
